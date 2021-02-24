Track Premiere: Lonesome Is The Price I Pay from Bluegrass at the Crossroads

Mountain Home Music has a new single this week from their star-studded Bluegrass at the Crossroads album. This project brings together pickers and singers from a number of Mountain Home acts in a band scramble sort of setting, where we get to hear them alongside other top players outside of their normal band setting.

Today we get a sneak peek at Lonesome Is The Price I Pay, featuring Darren Nicholson of Balsam Range on lead vocal and mandolin. It’s a driving bluegrass number he the song wrote with Charles Humphrey III of Songs From The Road Band, about a broken-hearted lover chasing down the one that got away.

Darren is supported by Skip Cherryholmes of Sideline on guitar, Kristin Scott Benson of The Grascals on banjo, Kevin Kehrberg from Zoe & Cloyd on bass, Travis Book of Infamous Stringdusters on harmony vocals, and Jeremy Garrett, also with the ‘Dusters, on fiddle. Quite a lineup!

Nicholson says that the song reveals a basic truth about love.

“Sometimes lonesome is the price you pay when you give your heart away. It’s a bluegrass frolic about starting over. It hurts when we fall on the ground, but we also use the ground to get back up — that’s the sentiment.”

Lonesone Is The Price I Pay will be available on Friday (2/26) wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track now at AirPlay Direct.