Track Premiere – Little Lives from Casey Penn

Mountain Fever Records is dropping its second single for Arkansas bluegrass singer Casey Penn, a new one from Nashville songwriting superstar Carl Jackson.

It’s called Little Lives, and tells a story about how the small things we do for others can transform our lives.

Jackson explained a bit about this number.

“A song I co-wrote with Lucinda Crosby (Cinda), Little Lives, illuminates how the collective of one’s little dreams and plans, mixed with love and even the smallest acts of kindness, eliminate the existence of a little life. I’m honored that Casey has recorded the song, and know everyone is going to love her voice as much as I do.”

Casey comes to the bluegrass world via the Americana duo Lee Street Lyrical, of which she was a founding member. She has won awards for her songwriting and singing, and says that getting to cut this song from one of her heroes was a tremendous opportunity.

“I’ve listened to many well-written Carl Jackson songs – Little Mountain Church House, Arkansas Farmboy, and the list goes on. When I heard Little Lives, it struck a chord with me, especially the final verse, which highlights how small and inconsequential we feel at times (‘sometimes it’s true, we only see / all the things we’ll never be …’). But instead of leaving us alone in our self-pity, the song pulls us out of ourselves to remind us of the great blessings that come from helping others (‘But we might’ve been an angel yesterday / when our little act of kindness helped some stranger on his way …’). It’s a great song that lends itself beautifully to a bluegrass arrangement. I’m honored to be the one to record it and bring it to radio.”

Penn cut this track at The Gorilla’s Nest Studios in Ashland City, TN, mixed and mastered by Chris Latham. With Casey singing lead, we have Justin Moses on banjo and mandolin, Jason Roller on guitar and fiddle, and Kevin Grant on bass. Carl Jackson sings harmony.

Have a listen…

Little Lives from Casey Penn is released today on Mountain Fever Records to popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.