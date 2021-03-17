Track Premiere: Little At A Time from Lonesome River Band

Mountain Home Music has a second new single from Lonesome River Band this week, this time a kickin’ bluegrass number, Little At A Time, featuring mandolinist Jesse Smathers on the lead vocal.

Few bands on the circuit today can brag of the history and achievements of Lonesome River Band. Since their formation in the early 1980s, LRB has been churning out hit records – 15 to date – and parting hair at festivals wherever they play. Former members read like a who’s who of contemporary bluegrass, and the current edition maintains the sound and the image this outfit has projected from the start.

This week’s new music comes courtesy of The Easter Brothers, which LRB bandleader and banjo picker, Sammy Shelor, says feels like home to him.

“Growing up in Patrick County, Virginia, I was influenced by a lot of bluegrass Gospel. One of the strongest groups in that genre was The Easter Brothers from just down the road in Mount Airy, NC. Their songwriting and harmonies were so strong and inspiring to me in my youth, and it has stayed in my heart all these years. We are so happy to be able to pay tribute to these fine gentlemen and the legacy they have created.”

Unsurprisingly, Sammy and the boys lay the hammer to this one, which Smathers says reflects the need to take each day as it comes.

“Little At A Time is a song for everyday life. It’s for anyone trying to tread the seas of life. The lyric especially rings true as we have all struggled through the pandemic and the troubles of the world. The lyrics and optimistic bounce remind us though, that our faith can guide us through life ‘a little at a time’ and of the glory that is waiting for us in the end.”

Along with Sammy on banjo and Jesse on mandolin, LRB is Brandon Rickman on guitar, Barry Reed on bass, and Mike Hartgrove on fiddle.

Little At A Time from Lonesome River Band will be available this Friday, March 19, wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track now at AirPlay Direct.