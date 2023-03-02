Track Premiere: Leave it in the Hands of the Lord from Darren Nicholson

The first single from Darren Nicholson upcoming project with Mountain Home Music went all the way to #1 on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, where it sits as of this writing. It was Darren’s initial offering post-Balsam Range, and he’s off to a great start.

This week sees another single, a gospel number he wrote with Mark Bumgarner called Leave it in the Hands of the Lord. This one really has the old time gospel feel, complete with a spirited chorus and some call and response.

Nicholson says that the song has a deep meaning in his own life.

“Leave it in the Hands of the Lord was born out of a conversation that Mark Bumgarner and I were having in his beautiful Blue Ridge mountain cabin. The sentiment is simple and powerful; Let Go and Let God.

I’ve run my own life into the ground at times trying to be my own God, and wanting to control people, places, and things in my life. It took a while, but I finally found strength in letting go and relying on God more.

I hope folks like the song. I just wanted to share my personal spiritual experience as well. The song’s message and intention are meant to be fun, uplifting, and inspiring. In short, it is ‘turning things over,’ and a hopeful feeling that makes you want to GET UP AND SHOUT!!!”

With Darren on mandolin and lead vocal, support comes from Wes Corbett on banjo, Colby Laney on guitar, Billy Contreras on fiddle, and Zachary Smith on bass. Darren and his wife, Jennifer, add harmony vocals, and she blows the doors off on the ending.

Have a listen…

Leave it in the Hands of the Lord will be widely available on March 3 from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.