Track Premiere: Leave It At The Gate from Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

Here’s a sneak peek at the new Mountain Home Music single from Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, set for official release tomorrow, August 7.

Leave It At The Gate is one written by Jones and his former bass player, Jon Weisberger, about a life very different from his own.

“This is a song that sings the praises of the kind of job you can put behind you at the end of the day. I’ve had a variety of jobs, from cow milker and delivery driver to baker and disc jockey, and while being a self-employed band leader and recording artist is very rewarding, and I’d never trade it, there are times when the kind of job that has an end point every day — one you can ‘leave at the gate’ — has a lot to be said for it.

This one spotlights Grace van’t Hof’s driving banjo work and her and Mark Stoffel’s harmony vocals.”

This one also features Marshall Wilborn on bass.

Leave It At The Gate will be available tomorrow (8/7) wherever you stream and download music online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.