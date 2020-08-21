Track Premiere: Last Train from Bronwyn Keith-Hynes with Sarah Jarosz

Skip to content
We are delighted to offer a track premiere today on the release date of this latest single from
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Last Train, from her upcoming solo project, . Fiddler’s Pastime
Bronwyn has made quite a mark as the fiddler with Mike Twelve, and since moving to Nashville, has established herself as among the fiddlers to be reckoned with in the bluegrass scene. Her new album is primarily focused on instrumental music, but this track features her good friend, Sarah Jarosz, singing a Peter Rowan song,
Last Train, famously recorded by Lou Reid & Terry Baucom in 1991.
It’s a reunion of sorts for these two, which Bronwyn says brings back some good memories.
“Sarah is one of my all-time favorite singers and I wanted something vibey, but still bluegrass, to record with her, so this Peter Rowan song seemed like a perfect fit. Sarah was in school at New England Conservatory at the same time I was going to Berklee, and this track brings to mind some of those epic Boston bluegrass picking parties where we met.
This track also features Wes Corbett on banjo, Jake Stargel on guitar, and Jeff Picker on bass.”
Last Train is available today wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.
Fiddler’s Pastime is set for a September 4 release, and autographed CD pre-orders are enabled online.
