Track Premiere: La La Blues from Appalachian Road Show

The release date is getting closer for
Jubilation, the third Appalachian Road Show album from Billy Blue Records, and they have a single tomorrow with another taste of their new music. We are delighted to premiere it for our readers here today.
This time it’s
La La Blues, a country blues done up bluegrass style, featuring the agile voice of banjo man Barry Abernathy doing a blues turn, supported by the instrumental prowess of Jim VanCleve on fiddle, Daryl Webb on mandolin, Todd Phillips on bass, and Zeb Snyder on guitar.
The Road Show was formed specifically to highlight the many musical genres common to the Appalachian region, and this one sure fits the bill.
VanCleve tells us that the guys have been having a blast with this one on the road.
“The
La La Blues, written by one of our favorites, Pokey LaFarge, is ABSOLUTELY the MOST fun you can have without getting into (too much) trouble! It will, guaranteed, put a great big smile on your face! La La has been an instant sing-a-long showstopper for the Appalachian Road Show already, and we just can’t wait for you to hear it! We bet you’ll be singing along, too!”
Have a listen…
La La Blues from Appalachian Road Show will be available on September 9 from popular download and streaming services online.
Jubilation is set for an October 7 release.
