Track Premiere: Kimper County from Andy Leftwich

Mountain Home Music has a new single this week for bluegrass fiddler extraordinaire Andy Leftwich, which we are delighted to premiere this morning.

Though not actively touring these days, Leftwich established himself as one of top fiddlers in the genre during a 15 year stint with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder. Through many recordings with Skaggs and a steady schedule of live shows, Andy showed the world what first class fiddling looked, and sounded, like. But even before taking that gig, he had wowed at fiddle competitions a a teen, including taking first place at the Walnut Valley Old Time Fiddle Championship in Winfield, KS at 15. He was only 19 when he took the job with Kentucky Thunder.

The single is new fiddle number Andy has added to the repertoire called Kimper County, which he says puts him in the mind of the mountains where this music was born.

“Kimper County is a simple melody I wrote a while ago and thought it would always make for a good fiddle tune. It reminds me of something you might hear in the Appalachian Mountains. My friend, Jeff Taylor, adds the accordion on the melody lines and it almost takes on a Cajun feel which I love! I was honored to have Bryan Sutton and Mark Schatz picking with me on this one as well! It’s a fun tune to play — I feel like it brings out a joy that good fiddle music should have.”

Sutton is on guitar, with Schatz on both banjo and bass. Andy plays mandolin and fiddle.

Have a lisen…

Kimper County will be available tomorrow, March 18, from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.