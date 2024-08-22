Track Premiere: I Wish I Had One More from Chosen Road

Thoroughbred Records has a new single tomorrow from bluegrass Gospel stalwarts, Chosen Road, and have given the go-ahead for us to share the track with our readers this afternoon.

I Wish I Had One More, while not specifically a song of faith, is one that will cause all but the hardest of hearts to think back, and perhaps forward as well, about the most important relationships in our lives.

Chosen Road guitarist Jonathan Buckner says that it had that immediate effect on him.

“I am so thrilled that we had the opportunity to record this song. I Wish I Had One More, written by Jimmy Yeary and Terry Herd, captivated me the moment I heard it. It’s a song that stops you in your tracks and makes you reflect on the little moments in life that truly matter, but are so easy to take for granted. The song tells the poignant story of a son who wishes for just one more day, or even one more moment, with his dad. However, it not only brought back memories of moments spent with my dad, but also memories of cherished times with grandparents and other loved ones who are no longer with us.

In today’s fast-paced society, a reminder to slow down and savor life is essential. There will come a time for all of us when we can’t pick up the phone and call a friend or loved one because they are gone. We only get one chance at life, and this song reminds me of how important it is to make the most of it with those who mean the most to us.

Sometimes music has a way of saying things that we just can’t get out otherwise, and this song definitely did that for me. I hope it does the same for everyone who hears it.”

Sung by mandolinist Zach Alvis, support comes from Buckner on guitar, Tyler Robertson on banjo, Chris Sytockwell on reso-guitar, and Bradly Parsons on bass.

It’s a powerful song. Have a listen…

If someone means the world to you, make sure that they know it. Make that call today! Your parents, grandparents, siblings, children, and others could be dying to hear from you.

I Wish I Had One More will be available tomorrow, August 24, from popular download and streaming services online.