Track Premiere: How Deep Is The Lonesome from Cedar Hill

Two weeks ago we told you about Cedar Hill signing with Mountain Fever Records, and that a debut single from a new project would be forthcoming soon.

And true to their word, How Deep Is The Lonesome is set for wide release tomorrow. It’s just as you would expect from Ozark legends Frank Ray and Cedar Hill, a hard driving, traditional grass number written by Mark Brinkman and Kevin Hale.

Guitarist Dalton Harper sings the lead on this one, supported by Frank on mandolin, Bill Cross on banjo, Pete Brown on fiddle, and Patti LaFleur on bass.

Have a listen…

How Deep Is The Lonesome will be available tomorrow (10/20) wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.