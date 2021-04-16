Track Premiere: Hope You Hang Around from Maddie Denton

In Nashville bluegrass circles, one of the most talked about young artists is fiddler Maddie Denton. She has made a name playing at contest and conventions, and with a number of bands in recent years like Zach Top & Modern Tradition and Theo and Brenna. Holding the 2016 Grand Master Fiddle Championship and 14 state fiddle titles, there is no doubt of her prowess on her chosen instrument, and these days she has the fiddle spot with The Dan Tyminski Band where her aggressive playing is a perfect complement to the several strong soloists in the group.

During the lost year of 2020, Maddie set to work recording with an eye towards a debut solo project of her own, including her original music and that of some of her friends. Today she celebrates her first release, a new single featuring a number of her Music City bluegrass buds. James Kee sings lead, Harry Clark plays mandolin, with Cory Walker on banjo, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, and Geoff Saunders on bass. Maddie plays fiddle and sings harmony.

The track is a new song which Denton says comes from someone in her peer group.

“Hope You Hang Around is a great song written by my friend, and former East Nash Grass bandmate, Jason Owen. I am thrilled to be the first person to record this song, especially with the high caliber musicians that played on it with me. James, Harry, Jake, Cory, Gaven, and Geoff all have a unique musical tastes and ideas, which brought a lot of color to this recording. I am pumped to have some music out there with my name on it, and I can’t wait to release more music over the next few months!”

It’s a hard driving grasser, full of fire and energy, that showcases just how much young bluegrass talent there is in Nashville, in a fitting story about finding love in a city with a largely transient population.

Hope You Hang Around is available now from the popular download and streaming sites online.

We can’t wait to hear more from this opening salvo for Maddie Denton.