Track Premiere: Higher Life from Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce is a banjo picking pastor in LaFollette, TN who, in addition to guiding his flock, also writes instrumental bluegrass music inspired by passion for his faith. Now he has recorded an album of these tunes, with help from his son, and several top Nashville-based musicians.
Today the first single from Steve’s upcoming CD is available to bluegrass radio, one called
Higher Life, and we are happy to share the track with our readers.
Though he is not a full time musician, Bruce is handling this project,
, as seriously as any professional. The album, set for release on October 14, was tracked on Music Row at SweetSong Nashville, produced by Dennis Money with Steve on banjo, son Andrew on guitar and bass, and Ron Stewart and Glen Duncan on mandolin and fiddle. What I Know Now
For Bruce, these tunes are more than just banjo numbers.
“Although this is a bluegrass record, every song has a spiritual significance to me. Each song is named for a scripture passage or sermon thought I have ministered over the years. I pray you will feel His presence through these songs.”
Have a listen to
Higher Life…
Pre-orders for
What I Know Now are enabled online. The album will be available for download and streaming on October 14. Distribution will be handled by New Day Christian Distributors and The Orchard.
