Track Premiere: Heartbeat from Summer & Bray

Mountain Fever Records is releasing a debut single today from a new project from Summer & Bray. The brother/sister duo features Summer McMahan and her brother Brayden, who had once formed the nucleus of Summer Brooke & the Mountain Faith Band.

They are working a new sound, which retains the bluegrass feel of the original Mountain Faith, with a bit of the pop music flair from their time on America’s Got Talent, blended with the acoustic country edge of this latest effort.

Things came a long way fast for these two young artists from western North Carolina. Forming as a church band with their father, Sam, at the helm on bass, Mountain Faith saw success in the bluegrass world through both their recordings and live appearances at festivals and churches. Earning an invitation in 2015 to audition for America’s Got Talent on NBC, their mix of bluegrass and pop music won the hearts of millions on television.

Mountain Faith worked a new circuit with that popularity, using that bluegrass/pop sound, which has now settled into a format capitalizing of Summer’s captivating voice, and the playful sibling banter between her and her brother.

Heartbeat is the first track to come from their new album, which Summer tells us is the result of a lot of deliberation and hard work.

“We are really excited about the new music. Almost every song on the CD was written by Brayden and I. We poured our hearts and souls into it! We waited so long because we wanted to be absolutely sure of a direction before we made new music. The years since Small Town Life has felt like decades! Haha So excited for people to hear Heartbeat, and hopefully people love it!!”

For this project, they are assisted by Seth Taylor on guitar, Shawn Richardson on mandolin, Bryan McDowell on fiddle, Aaron Ramsey on bass, and Nick Falk on percussion. Summer takes the lead vocal, with Bray on banjo and harmony vocal.

Here’s Heartbeat.

Heartbeat is available today wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Can’t wait to hear more from their next record.