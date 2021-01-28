Track Premiere: Gone from The Gina Furtado Project

Mountain Home Music Company has another new single release this week, one for The Gina Furtado Project called Gone.

Gina has been a popular figure in bluegrass circles this past few years. Though she had been playing and teaching in northern Virginia for many years, her visibility jumped when she signed on to play banjo with Chris Jone & The Night Drivers in 2016. That soon led to a solo project, True Colors, with Mountain Home the following year.

Then in 2019, she left Chris’ group and formed her own, The Gina Furtado Project, designed to feature her original vocal and instrumental music. Their debut project, I Hope You Have A Good Life, arrived later that year with more of Gina’s experimental string band music.

But for the band’s upcoming album, Furtado has reached back more to her bluegrass roots, with a pair of prior singles displaying a bluesy groove, leading up to this latest, which tells the story of an abandoned dog whose owners have gone. Or is the sad pup used as a metaphor for a failed romantic relationship? Listen and see what you think.

Gina says that playing grassier music has been fun for her, speaking as a banjo picker.

“I always enjoy dipping my toes into various genres with my songwriting, but at the core I’m a bluegrass banjo player through and through. Gone draws from some of my earliest influences, which go back to songs about heartache, hopelessness, and the hard driving bluegrass style of South West Virginia. It was really fun to cut loose a little on this one!”

Gina is supported by her Project, Max Johnson on bass, Drew Matulich on guitar, and Malia Furtado on fiddle.

Here ’tis…

Gone will be available tomorrow, January 29, wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track now from AirPlay Direct.