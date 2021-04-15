Track Premiere: Ginny’s Little Longhorn from Eli West

Skip to content
Prolific multi-instrumentalist
Eli West is back with a new album of original songs and tunes, , due for release later this month. It conveys the joy and passion of bluegrass music, recorded just before COVID-19 restrictions brought everything to a close, but instead of the wicked abandon of the more jam-oriented artists of today, it reflects the precision and intention of a designer carving an image from rock. Tapered Point of Stone
We are delighted to preview a track today, one Eli wrote called
Ginny’s Little Longhorn in fiddle tune form. It features West on mandolin, with Andrew Marlin on guitar, Christian Sedelmeyer on fiddle, and Clint Mullican on bass. He especially recalls cutting this one, as he had borrowed Marlin’s mandolin for the session, a Sullivan F5 model named Rocky.
And like all good fiddle tunes, there’s a story behind the name. Unfortunately, most of the whimsical tales behind the tunes of yore have been lost to time, but Eli is happy to share the inspiration for
Ginny’s Little Longhorn.
“Dedicated to a few hours wisely spent playing Bingo at Ginny’s in Austin. Ginny herself brought in a chicken that then did its business on some lucky winner’s number. Seriously. Followed by hot dogs and cheap beer in the parking lot.”
Enjoy.
Tapered Point of Stone is scheduled for an April 23 release. Pre-saves and pre-orders are available now from many of the popular download and streaming sites online.
