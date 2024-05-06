Track Premiere: Floyd Hill from Jake Leg

Just ahead of their debut album release this weekend, Colorado’s Jake Leg has a new single today, written by their mandolinist, Dylan McCarthy.

Together now for three years, Jake Leg has as their mission to merge the energy of bluegrass with the presentation of rock music, inspired particularly by the emergence of Billy Strings as a pop culture phenomenon. Their take leans towards the jamgrass side of the music, with original material as their strong suit, with a solid grounding in traditional grass.

With McCarthy the band includes Eric Wiggs on guitar and vocal, Justin Hoffenberg on fiddle, and Bradley Morse on bass.

We are pleased to be able to premiere their new single, Floyd Hill, here at Bluegrass Today, a song about moonshiners up on the titular bluff. It’s a fast moving grasser, where the fiddle, guitar, and mandolin get to shine.

Check it out…

Floyd Hill from Jake Leg is available now from popular download and streaming services online. The full album, Fire on the Prairie, is set for a May 11 release, which they will celebrate with an album release party in Boulder that evening.