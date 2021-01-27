Track Premiere: Flowers and Lace from The Grascals

Skip to content
It’s new music week for
The Grascals, and Mountain Home Music Company has a single set for release on Friday.
This time out we have a tender love ballad sung by guitarist John Bryan,
, which tells of how true love can endure across time. Instead of a driving grasser, this one moves more slowly, with a positive message of hope for lovers and those still waiting for its embrace. Flowers and Lace
Bryan says that it’s a song he loves to sing.
“
Flowers and Lace tells such a great story, and it’s also a reminder of how strong love can be even after the years pass by.”
John is supported by his Grascals bandmates – Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Danny Roberts on mandolin, Terry Smith on bass, Adam Haynes on fiddle, and Chris Davis on guitar.
In explaining how this song came to the band, Kristin also indicates that it can be fun playing slower songs on the old five.
“
Flowers and Lace was written by one of my banjo students, Ernie Welch, and the great writer, Donna Ulisse. It’s nice to hear positive love songs. I love how John sang it and personally, playing banjo on this sort of tune is really enjoyable. The track felt nice and airy, which suits the message.”
Flowers and Lace by The Grascals will be available wherever you stream or download music online starting this Friday, January 29. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.
