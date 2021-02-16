Track Premiere: Family Reunion from Rhonda Vincent and Caleb Daugherty

Skip to content
Post navigation
Smithsonian Folkways Recordings has released a new single from their upcoming album, an audio companion to the Industrial Strength Bluegrass newly-released book by the same name by Fred Bartenstein and Curtis W. Ellison. Like the book, the new music project explores the northward movement of Appalachian peoples to the cities of southwestern Ohio where factory work was plentiful in the post WWII years.
The album doesn’t hit until March 26, but today we have a track from two of bluegrass music’s most celebrated singers to share.
Family Reunion features a duet between Rhonda Vincent and Caleb Daugherty on a classic waltz number, written and recorded by Aubrey Holt and Harley Gabbard in 1957 before they formed The Boys From Indiana. It poignantly tells of an ailing mother calling all her children home to say goodbye.
Grab a tissue.
The
Industrial Strength Bluegrass album was produced by Joe Mullins, and includes recorded performances of bluegrass classics by artists as varied as Bobby Osborne, the Oak Ridge Boys, Lee Ann Womack, and Vince Gill, alongside bluegrass stars like Dan Tyminski, The Isaacs, Sierra Hull, and more.
Pre-orders for the album
are available now online, which include an immediate download of Family Reunion.
Mullins and the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival are collaborating on a special CD release event on March 27, held as a dinner theater concert at the Roberts Center in Wilmington, OH. The show and dinner will be held in accordance with the safety restrictions announced by the Ohio Health Department, and seating will be limited to 300 people.
The show will begin at 1:00 p.m. on the 27th, with dinner served at 5:15. Entertainment through the day will include live sets from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, The Issacs, and the Caleb Daugherty Band. The authors of the Industrial Strength Bluegrass book will also give a presentation, and both books and CDs will be available for sale.
Tickets for the
Industrial Strength Bluegrass dinner and show are available for sale online.
Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<div class='gf_browser_gecko gform_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/track-premiere-family-reunion-from-rhonda-vincent-and-caleb-daugherty/'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_11_10' class='gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_10' ></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_11_1' class='gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_1' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id='field_11_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' >Email List :<span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id='field_11_11' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Name</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
</form>
</div><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 11) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [11, 1]) } ); </script>
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<div class='gf_browser_gecko gform_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/track-premiere-family-reunion-from-rhonda-vincent-and-caleb-daugherty/'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_11_10' class='gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_10' ></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_11_1' class='gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_1' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id='field_11_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' >Email List :<span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id='field_11_11' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Comments</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
</form>
</div><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 11) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [11, 1]) } ); </script>