Track Premiere: Cumberland River Shore from Lonesome River Band

With a new single from Lonesome River Band due tomorrow (June 4), Mountain Home Music has agreed to give our readers a sneak peek one day early.

It’s a new song called Cumberland River Shore, written as a tribute to the great John Hartford by Billy Smith and Matt Combs. You can hear echoes of John’s music in the melody and lyrics, and in the arrangement LRB gives their cut, starting out with Sammy Shelor’s award-winning banjo.

Sammy says that he has been holding on to this one for a while, recalling his deep admiration for Hartford.

“Billy sent me this song a couple of years ago. It was a tribute to John’s days on the Mississippi River. Having gotten to know John myself in the later years of his life, and really valuing that experience, I really wanted to do this song as a tribute from the band and myself. John was one of my favorite musicians and entertainers, and I regret not getting to know him years before. Long live John Hartford’s music!”

Cumberland River Shore features Jesse Smathers on lead vocal and mandolin, supported by Shelor on banjo, Brandon Rickman on guitar, Mike Hartgrove on fiddle, and Barry Reed on bass.

Check it out.

Co-writer Matt Combs, a frequent Hartford collaborator, shared a bit about how they put this song together.