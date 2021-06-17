Track Premiere: Cold Rain and Snow from Jared Rabin

Chicago singer/songwriter Jared Rabin is about to release his third album next month, and this time around, he’s going all acoustic with some bluegrass flair.

We are delighted to premiere the first single today, Cold Rain and Snow, an absolute classic of the genre from the master himself, Bill Monroe. Jared plays all the instruments and sings all the vocal parts here, and on the full album, also titled Cold Rain and Snow, which he recorded at home during lockdown. His gritty voice gives the song a crossover appeal, with traces of other familiar takes on this bluegrass, rock, and blues standard.

Rabin’s background is quite varied, including a study of jazz composition and violin in college, and touring with a prog rock group. But he settles nicely into a grassy vibe here.

The full Cold Rain and Snow album is set for release on July 2, with pre-orders enabled now from Jared’s bandcamp page.