Track Premiere: Carried Away by Amanda Cook

Mountain Fever Records has a new single tomorrow from Amanda Cook, Carried Away, which we are delighted to premiere today for our readers.

It’s one from popular bluegrass songwriters Paula Breedlove and Brad Davis, and it serves as the second track release for Cook’s next project, Changes. The story is one of falling in love, but in that classic bluegrass fashion, the modal/pentatonic melodic structure gives it an ominous sound.

Amanda sings lead, and is supported by her loyal touring band: Carolyne Van Lierop on banjo, Troy Boone on mandolin, Josh Faul on bass, George Mason on fiddle, and Brady Wallen on guitar. Carolyne and Josh sing harmony.

As always, she sings it beautifully.

Cook tells us that this one grabbed her right away.

“The demo of Carried Away immediately drew me in. It’s a great song about allowing love in and letting it grow without fear or hesitation. Paula Breedlove and Brad Davis did a great job writing this tune, and I’m so proud of what we did with the track as a band. Carolyne’s driving banjo intro sets the tone for this fantastic track.”

Have a listen…

Carried Away will be available on May 24 from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the rack now via AirPlay Direct.