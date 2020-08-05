Track Premiere: Carolina Side from Colebrook Road

Thanks to our friends at Mountain Fever Records, we have a pre-release track premiere today of their upcoming single from Colebrook Road.

Carolina Side finds the band in a contemplative mood, with old time banjo and bowed bass helping to flesh out this story that guitarist/vocalist Jesse Eisenbise tells us comes from a memory earlier in his life.

“I had the idea for The Carolina Side about 15 years ago. I spent a year living in North Georgia and it was there I met my wife, and together we learned how to whitewater kayak on the Chattooga River. It’s such a beautiful stretch of water and it forms part of the border between South Carolina and Georgia. When people would talk about certain areas on the river or even rapids, they would always refer to ‘the Georgia side or the Carolina side’ instead of the left or right side of the river. That stuck with me and I always love songs that have the same chorus but different meanings as the song progresses. Even though we lived on the Georgia side of the river we always accessed it from the Carolina side, and the song came from those great memories of time on that river.”

Have a listen…

In addition to Jesse, Colebrook Road is Mark Last on banjo, Jeff Campbell on bass, Joe McAnulty on fiddle, and Wade Yankey on mandolin. They call Harrisburg, PA home.

Carolina Side is available now to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. It will be offered wherever you stream and download music online on August 11.