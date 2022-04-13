Track premiere: Breaker’s Bakedown – debut single from Darol Anger and Mr. Sun

Skip to content
Compass Records has a new single this week for Mr. Sun, featuring award-winning fiddler Darol Anger, his first recording since being awarded an IBMA Distinguished Achievement Award in 2020.
Darol has been familiar to bluegrass audiences since he emerged on the scene with the original David Grisman Quintet in 1977. His fiery fiddling and clever original music has set him clearly among the top bowmen in contemporary bluegrass and acoustic music. He is joined in Mr. Sun by Joe K. Wash on mandolin, Grant Gordy on guitar, and Aidan O’Donnell on bass.
They have chosen a quirky fiddle tune of Darol’s for the single, which he says was written to take advantage of the low notes on his five string fiddle.
“Mr Sun always likes to put at least one unapologetically straight-ahead fiddle tune into every show and every recording. I wrote this one to feature and celebrate the five-string fiddle; you can’t really play this one right without that bottom string on there. Right at the crux of the tune, it’s like that first hill on the roller coaster, up to the top all the way to the bottom. I was thinking about Kenny Baker a lot when this tune got made, and I feel like there’s a lot of Mr Baker in there. He had some pretty sly, dry humor going in so many of his tunes. Joe hits the “ALERT’ button on his incredibly agile mandolin break and Grant, our guitarist, really got into the joy of a dropped D string on his guitar on this one; he couldn’t resist hitting it again and again!
So… in honor of Kenny and all the thousands of cooking shows we watched during the pandemic, this one’s called
.” Breaker’s Bakedown
It really is quite a fun romp. Check it out…
The single for Breaker’s Bakedown is available now from popular
download and streaming services online. Look for more news about Extrovert, the next Mr. Sun album, in the near future.
