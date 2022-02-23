Track Premiere: Blue Is My Condition from Fireside Collective

Skip to content
Mountain Home Music will release a new single on February 25 from Fireside Collective, and are offering our readers an early listen to the track this afternoon.
This young quintet, yet another talented and creative band from Asheville, NC, has been rapidly growing a fanbase since winning the MerleFest Band Contest in 2016. Their music veers along the line between contemporary bluegrass and the burgeoning jamgrass movement. Appealing to both sides of that divide isn’t a simple task, but the Collective has been up to the task, brining in new original materiel along the way.
Consisting of Joe Cicero on guitar, Alex Genova on banjo, Jesse Iaquinto on mandolin, Tommy Maher on resonator guitar, and Carson White on bass, these guys have found a home at festivals and shows featuring more modern music, while still appealing to lovers of good old fashioned grass. They will be touring this spring with Yonder Mountain String Band, taking their sound all over the US.
The new single,
, was written by Maher with Mountain Home producer Jon Weisberger, about a feeling we all have been through at times, and turned into a driving bluegrass song. Blue Is My Condition
Tommy shared a bit about how this one came to be.
“We all get the blues and experience sadness, but it can be taboo to talk about, especially when most of what we see on social media are happy people with smiling faces. This song came to me at a dark time and is about embracing that darkness and not being ashamed of showing your pain to the world. It’s a sad song with no happy ending.”
Have a listen…
Blue Is My Condition will be available on Friday, February 25, from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now from AirPlay Direct.
