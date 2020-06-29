Track Premiere: Between The Lightning & The Thunder from Justin Moses featuring Dan Tyminski

Mountain Fever Records has released a new single from their upcoming album by Justin Moses. This multi-talented multi-instrumentalist and singer has been part of a number of highly influential bluegrass groups, including Blue Moon Rising, The Dan Tyminski Band, Blue Highway, The Gibson Brothers, and can often be seen on stage with his wife, the first single mandolin superstar Sierra Hull.

Now it’s time for an album that showcases Justin. We had highlighted the first single back in March, a bluegrass cover of an Eric Clapton classic, Fall Like Rain. This time it’s a new song, which Justin says involves some of his friends in Nashville.

“Between The Lightning And The Thunder came to me from songwriters Thomm Jutz and Charlie Stefl. I’m good friends with Thomm, and I was lucky enough to get a batch of songs from him when I was starting to think about recording another project. This one stood out to me. The message of the song is what drew me in first, and it seems very appropriate to me for the times we find ourselves in these days.

I really wanted to have Dan Tyminski on this record. I loved getting to sing tenor with him on the road for a couple of years and on his Wheels record, and this song seemed like a good fit for his voice. The band in the studio was Dan on guitar, Barry Bales on bass, Sierra on mandolin, I played the banjo, and I overdubbed the dobro and fiddle afterwards. I was really happy with how it turned out!”

Have a listen…

Between The Lightning & The Thunder is available to radio programmers now via AirPlay Direct. Consumers will find it soon wherever they stream or download music online.

Look for the complete Justin Moses project later this year from Mountain Fever.