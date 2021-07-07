Track Premiere: Ball and Chain from Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs

Posted on by John Lawless

From Montana come Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs, a young band that mixes frantic energy with an urban bluegrass vibe. Their fourth album, Through The Smoke, is due at the end of July, and they wanted to offer a taste of their music to Bluegrass Today readers ahead of the release.

The band consists of Lena (Laney) Schiffer on guitar and vocals; Josh Moore on guitar and vocals; Brian Kassay on fiddle, harmonica, mandolin, and vocals; Matt Demarais on banjo and vocals; and Ethan Demarais on bass. They have been playing together now for eight years, and have become a favorite party band in clubs and on the concert circuit in the Rocky Mountain region.

As a sample of the new record, Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs offer a track entitled Ball and Chain, which they say captures the rebellious spirit of a young touring artist.

Ball and Chain is a song with at least two themes. One is about the get-up-and-go, fast-paced life that I’ve experienced as a touring musician. The song was written during the pandemic at a time when I was pretty cooped up and frustrated about not being on the road. Secondly, I think the song is a proverbial middle finger to social norms, conformity, and obedience to the status quo. This song is for anyone who has ever been told they’re foolish for chasing a dream.”

Have a listen…

Pre-orders for Through The Smoke are enabled now online. You can learn more about Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs online.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

