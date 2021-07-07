Track Premiere: Ball and Chain from Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs

From Montana come Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs, a young band that mixes frantic energy with an urban bluegrass vibe. Their fourth album, Through The Smoke, is due at the end of July, and they wanted to offer a taste of their music to Bluegrass Today readers ahead of the release.

The band consists of Lena (Laney) Schiffer on guitar and vocals; Josh Moore on guitar and vocals; Brian Kassay on fiddle, harmonica, mandolin, and vocals; Matt Demarais on banjo and vocals; and Ethan Demarais on bass. They have been playing together now for eight years, and have become a favorite party band in clubs and on the concert circuit in the Rocky Mountain region.

As a sample of the new record, Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs offer a track entitled Ball and Chain, which they say captures the rebellious spirit of a young touring artist.

“Ball and Chain is a song with at least two themes. One is about the get-up-and-go, fast-paced life that I’ve experienced as a touring musician. The song was written during the pandemic at a time when I was pretty cooped up and frustrated about not being on the road. Secondly, I think the song is a proverbial middle finger to social norms, conformity, and obedience to the status quo. This song is for anyone who has ever been told they’re foolish for chasing a dream.”

Have a listen…

Pre-orders for Through The Smoke are enabled now online. You can learn more about Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs online.