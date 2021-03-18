Track Premiere: Back When It Was Easy from Steve Gulley & Tim Stafford

Mountain Home Music is offering another sneak peak from the late Steve Gulley’s final recording, his duo project with Tim Stafford ironically titled Still Here. The album releases tomorrow (March 19), and we have a track premiere today for a thoughtful and reflective waltz number from these two celebrated songwriters.

This one is called Back When It Was Easy, and it’s just the sort of story a couple of old timers might share about the old days, though Tim is still in his prime, and Steve was only 57 when he passed in August of 2020. Those born in the 1950s or earlier will recognize the images portrayed in this song, with Tim singing lead and Steve providing the harmony.

Back When It Was Easy was written by these two old friends and frequent songwriting partners, who jointly composed many a bluegrass hit and award-winning song.

Tim says that thinking about this new single reminds him of the good times he and Steve had when they found time in each other’s company.

“Often when we would get together to write, we would catch up first, talk about what was going on in our lives musically and otherwise, and help each other through difficult times. Sometimes these talks ended up inspiring songs. Both of us were born at a time when life seemed simpler, and that’s what this simple song is about.”

Enjoy Back When It Was Easy.

Back When It Was Easy, and the full Still Here album, will be available March 19 wherever you stream or download music online. CDs can be purchased from Tim’s web store.

Radio programmers can get the single via AirPlay Direct.