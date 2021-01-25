Track Premiere: Back To Where We’ve Been from Colebrook Road

Mountain Fever Records is set to release a third single tomorrow from Colebrook Road, taken from their upcoming album, All You Need To Know.

It’s a new song written by guitarist and lead singer Jesse Eisenbise called Back To Where We’ve Been. It finds him thinking back over all the great venues they have played, the wonderful people they have met out on the road, and wanting to see them all again. Written before all the COVID-19 restrictions, it is doubly true now with hopes for live music coming back again this year.

Jesse is supported here by his bandmates Jeff Campbell on bass, Joseph McAnulty on fiddle, Wade Yankey on fiddle, and Mark Rast on banjo.

Have a listen…

Back To Where We’ve Been will be available on January 26 wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.

Stay tuned for release information for the next full Colebrook Road album from Mountain Fever.