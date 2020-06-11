Track Premiere: At The Bottom Again from Unspoken Tradition

Mountain Home Music has released a new single today from Unspoken Tradition, their first since adding bassist and tenor vocalist Sav Sankaran to the lineup. It’s also the first peek at their next full length project for the label.

This time it’s a song written by Justin Carbone and Jon Weisberger called At The Bottom Again, sung in the high lonesome style by guitarist and founding member Audie McGinnis. He is supported by Ty Gilpin on mandolin, Zane McGinnis on banjo, Tim Gardner on fiddler, and Sankaran on bass.

Gilpin remarked on the song’s drawing on multiple cultural elements that have mixed in the Appalachian region they inhabit.

“Bluegrass music is a powerful combination of Anglo-Celtic fiddle music and Southern African-American blues. During tough times, times of uncertainty and times of hardship, blues music has been a vehicle for expressing pain, and At the Bottom Again leans heavily on that tradition. We wanted to bring all our intensity to this song, and it reflects the emotions we all share when things get off track and take unexpected turns.”

McGinnis also noted those influences, and how the vibe of the song grabbed them all when they heard it.

“The band has always been super selective when deciding what to record. So when we heard At the Bottom Againthere was no question. The lyrics tell a story many of us know all too well, and I personally love the chord changes and moves in the song. I think our excitement and eagerness to play it show through on the recording — it’s got just the right amount of grit!”

See what you think…

At The Bottom Again is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.