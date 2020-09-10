Track Premiere: As Fast As I Can Crawl from Sideline

Mountain Home Music has another new single this week, the first from a new album coming soon from Sideline.

These North Carolina grassers have made quite an impression in recent years, both through their several critically-acclaimed recordings, and with widespread touring. As they see a return to live performances this month, they are excited to offer some new music to their fans at the same time.

As Fast As I Can Crawl officially drops tomorrow, but we are happy to offer a sneak preview today. Written by Bryant Miller and David Woodward, the song is pure bluegrass, telling of a love-sick suitor begging to be taken back by his jilted paramour.

It is sung by the band’s latest lead singer, Zack Arnold, who plays mandolin with the group. Arnold attracted a good bit of attention when he first appeared on the scene with Claybank as a young teen, and his more mature style is a perfect fit for Sideline.

Co-founder and banjo picker Steve Dilling speaks for the band in saying that getting back to their normal routine has been a shot in the arm for all of them.

“It felt really good to get back in the studio especially during this COVID-19 crisis and do something productive. I feel As Fast As I Can Crawl exemplifies the Sideline sound, and is a great first release for this new recording.”

Have a listen.

Guitarist Skip Cherryholmes is likewise fond of this new single.

“Sideline thrives on performing for a live audience, but the magic starts in the studio. When we finished Breaks To The Edge, the hunt was on for new material and fresh inspiration. With some of this time off we have had a chance to really get deep with our creativity and performance. I’m so excited to bring As Fast As I Can Crawl to our fans, and even more excited for all of the new music to come.”

The band is completed by co-founder Jason Moore on bass, Jamie Harper on fiddle, and Jacob Greer on guitar.

As Fast As I Can Crawl will be available on Friday (9/10) wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.