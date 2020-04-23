Track Premiere: Another Painful Lesson Learned from Turkeyfoot

Colorado’s Turkeyfoot is proud to see their debut, full-length project ready to release in June. The fast-rising band from Denver is based around original material written within the group, with an eye towards the large live market for young, more modern grass acts, which we all hope will rise back up when everyone is released for stay-at-home orders this summer.

Consisting of Jordan Brandenburg on mandolin, Michael Rudolph on bass, Bridger Dunnagan on fiddle, Dave Pailet on guitar, and Alex Koukov on banjo, they work with a credo of equal participation in musical decisions, and have collectively written all of the songs for Promise Of Tomorrow, due June 5.

Today we share one of the tracks from the album, Another Painful Lesson Learned, which they tell us is one they have had knocking around for a while.

“Turkeyfoot has been playing Another Painful Lesson Learned since about 2017, close to when we first formed as a band. It didn’t make it on the EP so we thought it appropriate to make it the first track on our new album. It’s about an old love and the visceral reality of a hard break up. It was that sort of heart break that’s like stubbing your toe; it hurts really bad for a long time and it’s hard to move on.

One of the things I really like about this song is how we have grown into it as a band. We always envisioned it having this swingy groove but it took us a while to get locked in when we first started playing it together. But I think we finally got there and this was one of the easier songs to record in the studio because we’ve played it for so long. I think it’s very representative of our sound and some of our more traditional influences.”

Keep an eye out for Promise Of Tomorrow in June. Pre-orders are available now from the Turkeyfoot web site.