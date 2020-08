Track Premiere: Alley Cat from Gina Furtado Project

Today we have another single from the upcoming Mountain Home release from The Gina Furtado Project, a fun little song about being captivated by something you know you don’t really want.

Gina wrote and sings Alley Cat about an encounter with a feline friend who draws her attention, and delivers some affection, but who is ultimately certain to be bad news. Set to a Celtic-flavored melody, the tune takes the listener on a short, sweet trip through this wildcat rendezvous.

But while the lyrics stick with the allegory of the puss on the porch, Gina says it contains a deeper truth about many influences that might come into your life.

“Alley Cat is for anyone who has been charmed completely and unexpectedly — whether it be by a stray kitty, or any other free spirit.”

Furtado is on banjo, with her sister, Malia, on fiddle, Drew Matulich on guitar, and Max Johnson on bass.

Alley Cat is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.