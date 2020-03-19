Track Premiere: A Few Years Ago from Daryl Mosley

For most of the past ten years, we had known Daryl Mosley as the lead singer with The Farm Hands. The talented vocalist and songwriter held down the bass position in the band, and contributed many memorable songs to their repertoire.

But last summer Daryl announced that he was stepping aside from the group to focus on a solo effort, focusing his singing and writing skills there. Throughout a three decade career in music, he had spent several years with The New Tradition in the ’90s, and later The Osborne Brothers, where he studied the professional expectations of a life on the road and honed his lead and harmony singing. All this he brought to The Farm Hands, where he won many fans and admirers.

Next Monday, Pinecastle Records will release the first single from his upcoming bluegrass project, The Secret Of Life, which they have agreed to share with our readers a few days early.

Daryl has chosen a song of his called A Few Years Ago, which he says acknowledges that feeling of regret we feel when examining decisions made in youth.

“I’ve been blessed to be a professional touring musician for over 30 years. Looking back, I am more aware of the mistakes I made in the early years and just how much I thought I knew that was wrong. This is my salute to youth and ignorance and hopefully growing older AND wiser.”

Look for A Few Years Ago on March 23 wherever you stream or download music online.