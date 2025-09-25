Toy Heart from Bryan McDowell

Mountain Fever Records has a new single for perennial sideman turned solo artist Bryan McDowell.

It’s a Bill Monroe classic, Toy Heart, first recorded in 1949 by the notorious “original bluegrass band,” and given a second life when cut by Tony Rice and the Bluegrass Album Band in 1981. It is now a bona fide standard, and part of nearly all bluegrass jams worldwide.

McDowell says that this is exactly why he wanted to record it himself.

“Toy Heart is such a pivotal song in bluegrass history. It’s a testament to Bill’s crafty lyricism, and stands alongside his other works with the classic lineup as one that really solidified that bluegrass sound. We just had to pull this one back out of the ’40s yet again and give folks another side of its charms.”

With Bryan on mandolin, fiddle, and lead vocals, studio support came from Cory Walker on banjo, Jake Stargel on guitar, and Mark Schatz on bass.

Have a listen.

Toy Heart by Bryan McDowell is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.