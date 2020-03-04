Tour report #3: Carolina Road on the high seas

Skip to content
Lorraine Jordan entertains dinner guests on Danny Stewart’s West Coast Bluegrass Cruise
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road are touring now in California, and have promised to send us regular reports with photos from the west coast. Here is one from bassist/vocalist Randy Graham.
Bluegass cruises are in reality festivals at sea, and may well represent the best entertainment value available when one considers that they are all inclusive. Accommodations, meals, snacks, 24 hour room service, spa, pools, hot tubs, interesting ports of call, and world class entertainment are all rolled to one very affordable package. We love them, and Danny Stewart’s west coast cruise to Mexico certainly did not disappoint.
Our first day out,Dad and I rented a golf cart and toured Catalina Island which was absolutely beautiful. Our final port, Ensenada, Mexico, was found to be a bustling city, full of interesting sights and shops.
In between there were concerts and workshops provided by some of these best in the business, which included a special True Grass show with Carolina Road and the incredible Junior Sisk and Danny Paisley. Wow, what a show, and what a treat to make music with these icons on traditional bluegrass.
We are now back in the good ol’ USA and on our way to Morgan Hill, California for another True Grass show sanctioned by the California Bluegrass Association. Really looking forward to it. More soon!!
