Touchstone Country Boy models from Bourgeois Guitars

Bourgeois Guitars has introduced two new models as part of their continuing collaboration with the Eastman Music Company and their manufacturing facilities in Bazhou, China. This partnership allows the company to offer hand-crafted, solid wood guitars, designed by Dana Bourgeois, at just under $3,000.

The two new models are called the Touchstone Country Boy, and are offered in either a dreadnaught or OM body shape. Both are available with mahogany or Indian rosewood back and sides, with a hand-voiced Alaskan Sitka Spruce top completed at the Bourgeois shop. Once the tops have been shaped and voiced in Maine, they are shipped to Eastman for assembly in the new guitars built in China, according to Dana’s design.

He says that this system allows him to do something that has long been a goal for the company.

“The Country Boy/TS is the latest step in the evolution of our partnership with Eastman, allowing us to put well rounded guitars—punching way above their weight class—within arm’s reach of a much larger audience.”

Christopher Fleming, President of Bourgeois Guitars, agrees, saying…

“The Touchstone Country Boy finally offers the boutique playing experience to musicians who prefer the sound and weight of a mahogany guitar. The hand-voiced soundboards and meticulous craftsmanship combine with Dana’s signature designs to make these guitars nothing less than a Bourgeois. With the arrival of the Touchstone Country Boy/TS, the highly coveted Bourgeois tone is now within reach of more players than ever before.”

These two new Touchstone guitars join the already available Vintage models, offered for sale through Bourgeois’ network of dealers.