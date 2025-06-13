Tossing & Turning from Brand New Box of Matches

Brand New Box of Matches comes from Knoxville, TN, writing and recording their original bluegrass music from their own home studio.

The basis of the group is the duo of Ryan Hardison on banjo and guitar, and Elizabeth Sherman on bass. Both sing, switching out lead and harmony parts from song to song, and fans have come to love their authenticity and down home demeanor wherever they perform, as well as their clever story songs.

A new one is set loose today, Tossing & Turning, whose title immediately brings up images of tortured sleep. And Ryan tells us that is exactly how the song came to him, literally in slumber.

“I woke up one morning to find my phone open to my voice memo app. I hit play, and what I heard was a very groggy me reciting what would become the first two lines of the song, recorded apparently in a moment between being asleep and awake that I don’t recall doing. Using those lines as a basis, I worked up a story of a woman working through a break-up by going out to honky tonks and dancing the night away, rather than sitting home alone wallowing in sorrow.”

Helping out were Evie Andrus on fiddle, Steve Potts on mandolin, and Travis Sinel on lead guitar.

The finished track sounds like a group of friends at a front porch jam. Check it out.

You’ll find Tossing & Turning at popular download and streaming services online, and for radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.