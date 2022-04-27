Torn Love from Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers

Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers have a new single, Torn Love, written by his father, Edward, back in the days of the original Bluegrass Mountaineers.

Bluegrass has always had a strong respect for tradition, while also embracing innovation, though the two impulses may sometimes be in conflict. But we all love to see a popular band taken over by a member of the next generation. We are delighted to watch the success of Danny Paisley, who is continuing a tradition started by his father, Bob – and likely to eventually be handed over to Danny’s son, Ryan – and The Travelin’ McCourys keeping the McCoury sound alive for when Del steps aside.

That is exactly what Larry is doing, maintaining the sound and the band name his father bequeathed to him, a mountain music heritage in the Stanley style.

Torn Love comes from Ed Efaw, who stayed active in bluegrass into his 80s. Upon his retirement, Larry assumed management of The Bluegrass Mountaineers, with whom he had performed since he was a young man.

These days the Mountaineers are Logan Leab on guitar, Curtis Coleman on banjo, Adam Burrows on fiddle, and Mikayla Burrows on bass. Larry plays mandolin and sings lead with Mikayla adding the lonesome duet harmony.

Have a listen to the new single…

Torn Love is available now from Bell Buckle Records at popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

It will also be included on the next Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers album, The Old Home.