Top bluegrass reso players collab for The New Reso Gathering

Pinecastle Records has announced the June 12 release of a new album for fans of the resophonic guitar, called The New Reso Gathering.

Spearheaded by Tim Graves, longtime slidester with The Farm Hands – and nephew of the great Josh Graves – the album contains contributions from Tim and a dozen other contemporary dobro players from across the spectrum of bluegrass touring and recording artists. Tracks are included from Fred Travers, Greg Booth, Greg Blaylock, Mike Webb, Matt Despain, Andy Hall, Brent Burke, Al Goll, Rex Wiseman, Kim Gardner, and Justin Moses.

Tim took his inspiration for this record from a 1994 album called The Great Dobro Sessions, put together by Jerry Douglas and Tut Taylor. Graves had been a part of that recording, and thought it might be time for an updated version featuring some of today’s premiere, as well as up-and-coming pickers.

To celebrate the imminent release, Pinecastle has released a first single, a remake of Mike Auldridge’s classic take on Pickaway, played by current Seldom Scene reso man Fred Travers. The tune was written and originally recorded by Vic Jordan as a banjo tune in 1973, serving as the title cut on his solo project. Auldridge then cut it a year later on his groundbreaking 1974 release, Dobro, and it became an instant reso standard.

Travers said it wasn’t long before he heard it as he was starting to learn the instrument.

“When I first started playing the Dobro guitar in 1981, Pickaway caught my attention. It was my favorite, among the many instrumentals I tried to learn. I would like to thank Pinecastle Records and producer Tim Graves for inviting me to be a part of this great collection by such talented Resophonic Guitar players. I am honored.”

Until The New Reso Gathering is released in about four weeks, Pickaway is available wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.