Top artists to Advance Artist Support

Mandy Tenery, owner and chief agent with Advance Artist Support, is pleased to announce new associations with Balsam Range and Darin & Brooke Aldridge for artist representation. Both are major bluegrass headliners, joining a roster already rich with bluegrass talent.

Advance will also be booking select dates for Lonesome River Band, another headliner with a four decade record of excellent music which draws consistent crowds.

They join Mandy’s other artists The Steeldrivers, Unspoken Tradition, and the Amanda Cook Band. She has built up this company following a decade-long career as tour manager and promotions coordinator for Balsam Range.

Tenery says that her goal with Advance Artist Support is to make the agency into a leading force in the music industry, dedicated to nurturing and promoting the finest talents in bluegrass.

For information on booking any of these artists, simply contact Mandy Tenery and Advance Artist Support online.