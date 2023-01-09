Top 50 bluegrass songs of 2022

Skip to content
Here is a look at the most played songs on bluegrass radio for the year 2022. These numbers are compiled from our weekly bluegrass playlist charts, adding total spins for the year to determine the songs played most frequently over the last twelve months.
Thanks again to all of our radio hosts who report their playlists each week, and congratulations to everyone who made the top 50 for ’22!
|
|ARTIST
|SONG TITLE
|LABEL
|SONGWRITER(S)
|Spin TOTAL
|1
|Woody Platt
|One Last Goodbye
|Melton & Miller Music
|Chris Stapleton, Barry Bales
|4171
|2
|Lonesome River Band
|Mary Ann Is A Pistol
|Mountain Home
|Dennis Linde
|4039
|3
|Buddy Melton
|A Diamond Took My Place
|Melton & Miller Music
|Milan Miller
|3884
|4
|Blue Highway
|On The Roof Of The World
|Rounder
|Tim Stafford
|3735
|5
|Kenny & Amanda Smith
|Everything To Me
|Farm Boy
|Dalton Harper
|3492
|6
|Lonesome River Band
|Heyday
|Mountain Home
|Barry Hutchens, Will Hutchens
|3273
|7
|Irene Kelley
|Lonely
|IRK
|Irene Kelley, Mark Irwin
|3114
|8
|Ashby Frank
|Midnight Highway
|Mountain Home
|Peter Rowan, Gary Nicholson
|3096
|9
|Terry Baucom’s Dukes Of Drive
|Hello Blues
|Driving Duke
|Aaron Bibelhauser, Mark Brinkman
|3001
|10
|Volume Five
|What I Didn’t Say
|Mountain Fever
|Glen Harrell
|2944
|11
|Larry Cordle
|East Kentucky Blues
|Mighty Cord
|Larry Cordle
|2630
|12
|Appalachian Road Show
|Blue Ridge Mountain Baby
|Billy Blue
|Barry Abernathy, Jim Van Cleve
|2565
|13
|Milan Miller
|Trout Don’t Live In Ugly Places
|Melton & Miller Music
|Beth Husband, Milan Miller
|2549
|14
|Tim Raybon Band
|Leaving Cleveland
|Pinecastle
|Tim Raybon
|2493
|15
|David Parmley
|All Dressed Up
|615 Hideaway
|Linda Buell, Geoff Buell, Jody Emerson
|2469
|16
|Billy Droze
|That Sweet Gal Of Mine
|RBR
|Billy Droze, Paul Staggs
|2455
|17
|Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive
|Here In The Country
|Driving Duke
|Jamie Dailey, Devin McGlamery
|2403
|18
|Volume Five
|Losing My Religion
|Mountain Fever
|Josh Miller
|2349
|19
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|That Train Don’t Stop Here Anymore
|Billy Blue
|Michael Henderson, John Scott Sherill
|2305
|20
|Don Rigsby
|Misty
|RBR
|Erroll Garner, Johnny Burke
|2291
|21
|Marija Droze
|The Night We Fell
|RBR
|Billy Droze, Heather Alley, David Norris
|2273
|22
|Bluegrass 2022
|EMD
|Pinecastle
|David Grisman
|2270
|23
|Authentic Unlimited
|Before You Miss Me
|Billy Blue
|Jerry Douglas Cole
|2109
|24
|Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
|Bed Of Snow
|Mountain Home
|Chris Jones, Thomm Jutz
|2107
|25
|Grascals
|Maybelle
|Mountain Home
|Milan Miller
|2067
|26
|Audie Blaylock & Redline
|Better Angels Fly Away
|615 Hideaway
|Reed Jones
|2041
|27
|Milan Miller
|Talking To Myself
|Melton & Miller Music
|Beth Husband, Milan Miller
|1984
|28
|Russ Carson
|Bugle Call Rag
|Engelhardt Music Group
|Earl Scruggs
|1967
|29
|Tim Raybon
|Ilene Baker
|Pinecastle
|Tim Raybon
|1960
|30
|Billy Strings
|Know It All
|Rounder
|Apostol, Weisberger, Allen
|1928
|31
|Seth Mulder And Midnight Run
|My, My, My
|Mountain Fever
|Rich Wilbur
|1922
|32
|Ben James
|Teardrops In Tennessee
|RBR
|Ben James
|1889
|33
|The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
|Take My Ashes to the River
|Smithsonian Folkways
|Mark Erelli
|1812
|34
|Shannon Slaughter
|Common Ground
|Elite Circuit
|David Stewart, Linda Buell
|1808
|35
|Irene Kelley
|Carolina Special
|IRK Records
|Terry Herd, Irene Kelley, Ronnie Bowman
|1786
|36
|Nick Dumas
|Riding The Boston And Maine
|Skyline
|Tim Stafford, Rick Lang
|1783
|37
|Missy Armstrong
|Buttons
|Melton & Miller Music
|Beth Husband, Milan Miller
|1757
|38
|Jeremy Garrett
|What’s that You’re Doin’
|Organic
|Jeremy Garrett & Benny ‘Burle’ Galloway
|1748
|39
|Billy Strings
|Red Daisy
|Rounder
|Walker, Ward
|1747
|40
|Tim Raybon Band
|Sally Johnson
|Pinecastle
|Tim Raybon
|1740
|41
|Balsam Range
|Highway Side
|Mountain Home
|Timothy R Carroll, David F Coleman
|1662
|42
|Dave Adkins
|We’re All Crazy
|Mountain Fever
|Aaron Goodvin, Skip Black, Catt Gravatt
|1638
|43
|Del McCoury Band w/ Vince Gill
|Honky Tonk Nights
|McCoury Music
|Songwriter credits cannot be found online
|1601
|44
|Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
|Everybody’s Got A Line
|Mountain Home
|Chris Jones
|1584
|45
|Tommy Buller
|6 Feet Under And Still Going Down
|RBR
|Tommy Buller, Barton Hansen
|1576
|46
|Junior Sisk
|Patches On My Heart
|Mountain Fever
|Sonny Burns, Walter M. Breeland, Buddy Word
|1575
|47
|Chris Davis
|Down South In New Orleans
|RBR
|Johnny Right, Jim Anglin, Jack Anglin
|1565
|48
|Andrew Crawford w/Josh Shilling
|Had My Share of Heartache
|Bonfire
|Andrew Crawford
|1554
|49
|Shannon Slaughter
|Plus One More Day
|Elite Circuit
|Tim Stafford, Bobby Starnes
|1549
|50
|Buddy Melton
|I Win
|Melton & Miller Music
|Adam Wright
|1548
You can hear all 50 top songs from last year on Spotify, and samples below.
Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<script type="text/javascript">var gform;gform||(document.addEventListener("gform_main_scripts_loaded",function(){gform.scriptsLoaded=!0}),window.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",function(){gform.domLoaded=!0}),gform={domLoaded:!1,scriptsLoaded:!1,initializeOnLoaded:function(o){gform.domLoaded&&gform.scriptsLoaded?o():!gform.domLoaded&&gform.scriptsLoaded?window.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",o):document.addEventListener("gform_main_scripts_loaded",o)},hooks:{action:{},filter:{}},addAction:function(o,n,r,t){gform.addHook("action",o,n,r,t)},addFilter:function(o,n,r,t){gform.addHook("filter",o,n,r,t)},doAction:function(o){gform.doHook("action",o,arguments)},applyFilters:function(o){return gform.doHook("filter",o,arguments)},removeAction:function(o,n){gform.removeHook("action",o,n)},removeFilter:function(o,n,r){gform.removeHook("filter",o,n,r)},addHook:function(o,n,r,t,i){null==gform.hooks[o][n]&&(gform.hooks[o][n]=[]);var e=gform.hooks[o][n];null==i&&(i=n+"_"+e.length),gform.hooks[o][n].push({tag:i,callable:r,priority:t=null==t?10:t})},doHook:function(n,o,r){var t;if(r=Array.prototype.slice.call(r,1),null!=gform.hooks[n][o]&&((o=gform.hooks[n][o]).sort(function(o,n){return o.priority-n.priority}),o.forEach(function(o){"function"!=typeof(t=o.callable)&&(t=window[t]),"action"==n?t.apply(null,r):r[0]=t.apply(null,r)})),"filter"==n)return r[0]},removeHook:function(o,n,t,i){var r;null!=gform.hooks[o][n]&&(r=(r=gform.hooks[o][n]).filter(function(o,n,r){return!!(null!=i&&i!=o.tag||null!=t&&t!=o.priority)}),gform.hooks[o][n]=r)}});</script>
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper gform_legacy_markup_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/top-50-bluegrass-songs-of-2022/' >
<div class='gform_body gform-body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id="field_11_10" class="gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_10"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_10' >First Name</label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /> </div></li><li id="field_11_1" class="gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_1"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_1' >Email Address<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id="field_11_5" class="gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_5"><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' >Email List :<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input class='gfield-choice-input' name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id="field_11_11" class="gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_11"><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Phone</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li></ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="221"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper gform_legacy_markup_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/top-50-bluegrass-songs-of-2022/' >
<div class='gform_body gform-body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id="field_11_10" class="gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_10"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_10' >First Name</label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /> </div></li><li id="field_11_1" class="gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_1"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_1' >Email Address<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id="field_11_5" class="gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_5"><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' >Email List :<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input class='gfield-choice-input' name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id="field_11_11" class="gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_11"><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Phone</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li></ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_2" name="ak_js" value="211"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_2" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>