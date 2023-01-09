Top 50 bluegrass songs of 2022

Here is a look at the most played songs on bluegrass radio for the year 2022. These numbers are compiled from our weekly bluegrass playlist charts, adding total spins for the year to determine the songs played most frequently over the last twelve months.

Thanks again to all of our radio hosts who report their playlists each week, and congratulations to everyone who made the top 50 for ’22!

ARTIST SONG TITLE LABEL SONGWRITER(S) Spin TOTAL 1 Woody Platt One Last Goodbye Melton & Miller Music Chris Stapleton, Barry Bales 4171 2 Lonesome River Band Mary Ann Is A Pistol Mountain Home Dennis Linde 4039 3 Buddy Melton A Diamond Took My Place Melton & Miller Music Milan Miller 3884 4 Blue Highway On The Roof Of The World Rounder Tim Stafford 3735 5 Kenny & Amanda Smith Everything To Me Farm Boy Dalton Harper 3492 6 Lonesome River Band Heyday Mountain Home Barry Hutchens, Will Hutchens 3273 7 Irene Kelley Lonely IRK Irene Kelley, Mark Irwin 3114 8 Ashby Frank Midnight Highway Mountain Home Peter Rowan, Gary Nicholson 3096 9 Terry Baucom’s Dukes Of Drive Hello Blues Driving Duke Aaron Bibelhauser, Mark Brinkman 3001 10 Volume Five What I Didn’t Say Mountain Fever Glen Harrell 2944 11 Larry Cordle East Kentucky Blues Mighty Cord Larry Cordle 2630 12 Appalachian Road Show Blue Ridge Mountain Baby Billy Blue Barry Abernathy, Jim Van Cleve 2565 13 Milan Miller Trout Don’t Live In Ugly Places Melton & Miller Music Beth Husband, Milan Miller 2549 14 Tim Raybon Band Leaving Cleveland Pinecastle Tim Raybon 2493 15 David Parmley All Dressed Up 615 Hideaway Linda Buell, Geoff Buell, Jody Emerson 2469 16 Billy Droze That Sweet Gal Of Mine RBR Billy Droze, Paul Staggs 2455 17 Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive Here In The Country Driving Duke Jamie Dailey, Devin McGlamery 2403 18 Volume Five Losing My Religion Mountain Fever Josh Miller 2349 19 Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver That Train Don’t Stop Here Anymore Billy Blue Michael Henderson, John Scott Sherill 2305 20 Don Rigsby Misty RBR Erroll Garner, Johnny Burke 2291 21 Marija Droze The Night We Fell RBR Billy Droze, Heather Alley, David Norris 2273 22 Bluegrass 2022 EMD Pinecastle David Grisman 2270 23 Authentic Unlimited Before You Miss Me Billy Blue Jerry Douglas Cole 2109 24 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers Bed Of Snow Mountain Home Chris Jones, Thomm Jutz 2107 25 Grascals Maybelle Mountain Home Milan Miller 2067 26 Audie Blaylock & Redline Better Angels Fly Away 615 Hideaway Reed Jones 2041 27 Milan Miller Talking To Myself Melton & Miller Music Beth Husband, Milan Miller 1984 28 Russ Carson Bugle Call Rag Engelhardt Music Group Earl Scruggs 1967 29 Tim Raybon Ilene Baker Pinecastle Tim Raybon 1960 30 Billy Strings Know It All Rounder Apostol, Weisberger, Allen 1928 31 Seth Mulder And Midnight Run My, My, My Mountain Fever Rich Wilbur 1922 32 Ben James Teardrops In Tennessee RBR Ben James 1889 33 The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys Take My Ashes to the River Smithsonian Folkways Mark Erelli 1812 34 Shannon Slaughter Common Ground Elite Circuit David Stewart, Linda Buell 1808 35 Irene Kelley Carolina Special IRK Records Terry Herd, Irene Kelley, Ronnie Bowman 1786 36 Nick Dumas Riding The Boston And Maine Skyline Tim Stafford, Rick Lang 1783 37 Missy Armstrong Buttons Melton & Miller Music Beth Husband, Milan Miller 1757 38 Jeremy Garrett What’s that You’re Doin’ Organic Jeremy Garrett & Benny ‘Burle’ Galloway 1748 39 Billy Strings Red Daisy Rounder Walker, Ward 1747 40 Tim Raybon Band Sally Johnson Pinecastle Tim Raybon 1740 41 Balsam Range Highway Side Mountain Home Timothy R Carroll, David F Coleman 1662 42 Dave Adkins We’re All Crazy Mountain Fever Aaron Goodvin, Skip Black, Catt Gravatt 1638 43 Del McCoury Band w/ Vince Gill Honky Tonk Nights McCoury Music Songwriter credits cannot be found online 1601 44 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers Everybody’s Got A Line Mountain Home Chris Jones 1584 45 Tommy Buller 6 Feet Under And Still Going Down RBR Tommy Buller, Barton Hansen 1576 46 Junior Sisk Patches On My Heart Mountain Fever Sonny Burns, Walter M. Breeland, Buddy Word 1575 47 Chris Davis Down South In New Orleans RBR Johnny Right, Jim Anglin, Jack Anglin 1565 48 Andrew Crawford w/Josh Shilling Had My Share of Heartache Bonfire Andrew Crawford 1554 49 Shannon Slaughter Plus One More Day Elite Circuit Tim Stafford, Bobby Starnes 1549 50 Buddy Melton I Win Melton & Miller Music Adam Wright 1548

You can hear all 50 top songs from last year on Spotify, and samples below.