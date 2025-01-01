Top 50 bluegrass songs of 2024

Here is a look at the most played songs on bluegrass radio for the year 2024. These numbers are compiled from our weekly bluegrass playlist charts, adding total spins for the year to determine the songs played most frequently during the year.

Thanks again to all of our radio hosts who report their playlists each week, and congratulations to everyone who made the top 50 for ’24!

ARTIST SONG TITLE LABEL SONGWRITER(S) SPIN TOTAL 1 Wood Box Heroes Cross The Line Independent Josh Martin 4471 2 Ashby Frank Knee Deep In Bluegrass Mountain Home Terry Baucom 4284 3 Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland Outrun The Rain Fiddleman Terry Herd, Jimmy Yeary 3525 4 Travelin’ McCourys Runaway Train McCoury Music Del McCoury, Ronnie McCoury, Pat McLaughlin 3370 5 Darin & Brooke Aldridge w/ John Jorgenson Price I Pay Billy Blue Christopher Hillman, Bill Parker Wildes 2994 6 Lonesome River Band Blues Of The Night Mountain Home Harold L Parsons 2910 7 Bronwyn Keith Hynes Will You Ever Be Mine Sugar Petunia Reed Gulick-Stutz 2789 8 Authentic Unlimited Big Wheels Billy Blue Jerry Cole 2687 9 Daniel Grindstaff w/ Trey Hensley Looking At The World Through A Windshield Pinecastle Jerry Chesnut, Mike Hoyer 2608 10 Blue Highway North Side Down The Road Shawn Lane, Chad Lane, Gerald Ellenburg 2487 11 Sister Sadie Cannonball Mountain Home Dani Flowers, Paul Sikes 2454 12 Daniel Grindstaff Finnland Pinecastle Daniel Grindstaff 2449 13 Darren Nicholson Big Sky Mountain Home Darren Nicholson, Charles Humphrey III 2413 14 Del McCoury Band If You Talk In Your Sleep McCoury Music Red West, Johnny Christopher 2359 15 Lonesome River Band Hang Around For The Heartbreak Mountain Home Barry Hutchens, Will Hutchens, Jerry Salley 2234 16 Unspoken Tradition Weary Town Mountain Home John Cloyd Miller 2094 17 Bronwyn Keith Hynes w/ Dierks Bentley Trip Around The Sun Sugar Petunia Al Anderson, Stephen Turner Bruton, Sharon Vaughn 2071 18 Red Camel Collective Roll On Mississippi Pinecastle Kye Fleming, Dennis Morgan 1984 19 Andy Leftwich Behind The 8 Ball Mountain Home Andy Leftwich 1974 20 Milan Miller Ghosts Of Galway Bay Melton & Miller Music Milan Miller, Beth Husband 1964 21 Sister Sadie All Will Be Well Mountain Home Gabriel Barry Dixon, Dodd Wilson 1933 22 Kenny & Amanda Smith Good Thing Gone Wrong Farm Boy Robert Earl Davis 1912 23 Authentic Unlimited Fall In Tennessee Billy Blue John Meador, Bob Minner 1878 24 Wood Box Heroes Cannonball Independent Barry Bales & Chris Stapleton 1866 25 Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out Heading East To West Virginia Independent Tim Raybon 1777 26 Bronwyn Keith Hynes w/ Jason Carter I Built A World Sugar Petunia Matthew Parsons 1704 27 Woody Platt w/ Tim O’Brien Toe The Line Compass Barrett Davis, Josh Carter 1702 28 Steve Thomas & The Time Machine Get Love Bonfire Steve Thomas, Jody Harris 1688 29 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers What If You’re Wrong Mountain Home Chris Jones, Jon Weisberger 1676 30 Danny Burns w/ Sam Bush Dirty Old Town Pinecastle Ewan McColl 1638 31 Missy Armstrong Crickets Melton & Miller Music Beth Husband, Milan Miller 1634 32 Unspoken Tradition I’m In A Hurry (And Don’t Know Why) Crossroads Roger Murrah, Randall Van Warmer 1624 33 Milan Miller The Hour Of The Owl Melton & Miller Music Beth Husband, Milan Miller 1621 34 Balsam Range Marshall McClain Mountain Home Milan Miller, Beth Husband 1603 35 Wyatt Ellis w/ Marty Stuart Blue Smoke Knee High Wyatt Ellis 1575 36 Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland Give It Away Fiddle Man Tim O’Brien, Matt Combs 1545 37 Milan Miller New Songs And Old Guitars Melton & Miller Music Milan Miller 1532 38 Ashby Frank God Gave Me Horses Mountain Home Connie Rae Harrington, Leigh Anne Nash 1508 39 Balsam Range We’ll All Drink Money Mountain Home Adam Wright 1499 40 Bronwyn Keith-Hynes Can’t Live Without Love Sugar Petunia Jamie Hartford 1493 41 Andy Leftwich Aced Mountain Home Andy Ray Leftwich 1487 42 Eddie Sanders Chasing That Midnight Moon True Lonesome Eddie Sanders & Glen Duncan 1468 43 Balsam Range Evergreen Mountain Home Michael Hearne, Susan Gibson, Monica Smart 1435 44 Ashby Frank Blue Night Mountain Home David Kirk McGee 1417 45 Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway San Joaquin Nonesuch Songwriter credits cannot be found online 1395 46 Authentic Unlimited Goodbye Billy Blue Jerry Cole 1383 47 Junior Sisk w/ Dan Tyminski A Man Like Me Mountain Fever Roger Miller 1359 48 Amanda Cook Last Road Going Home Mountain Fever Harley Allen 1356 49 Unspoken Tradition Georgia In Her Eyes Mountain Home Saravanan Sankaran 1337 50 Kenny & Amanda Smith Last Summer Farm Boy Kenny Smith, Brett Trout Jr. 1305

You can hear all 50 top songs from last year on Spotify, and samples below.