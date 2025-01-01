Top 50 bluegrass songs of 2024

Here is a look at the most played songs on bluegrass radio for the year 2024. These numbers are compiled from our weekly bluegrass playlist charts, adding total spins for the year to determine the songs played most frequently during the year.
Thanks again to all of our radio hosts who report their playlists each week, and congratulations to everyone who made the top 50 for ’24!
|ARTIST
|SONG TITLE
|LABEL
|SONGWRITER(S)
|SPIN TOTAL
|1
|Wood Box Heroes
|Cross The Line
|Independent
|Josh Martin
|4471
|2
|Ashby Frank
|Knee Deep In Bluegrass
|Mountain Home
|Terry Baucom
|4284
|3
|Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland
|Outrun The Rain
|Fiddleman
|Terry Herd, Jimmy Yeary
|3525
|4
|Travelin’ McCourys
|Runaway Train
|McCoury Music
|Del McCoury, Ronnie McCoury, Pat McLaughlin
|3370
|5
|Darin & Brooke Aldridge w/ John Jorgenson
|Price I Pay
|Billy Blue
|Christopher Hillman, Bill Parker Wildes
|2994
|6
|Lonesome River Band
|Blues Of The Night
|Mountain Home
|Harold L Parsons
|2910
|7
|Bronwyn Keith Hynes
|Will You Ever Be Mine
|Sugar Petunia
|Reed Gulick-Stutz
|2789
|8
|Authentic Unlimited
|Big Wheels
|Billy Blue
|Jerry Cole
|2687
|9
|Daniel Grindstaff w/ Trey Hensley
|Looking At The World Through A Windshield
|Pinecastle
|Jerry Chesnut, Mike Hoyer
|2608
|10
|Blue Highway
|North Side
|Down The Road
|Shawn Lane, Chad Lane, Gerald Ellenburg
|2487
|11
|Sister Sadie
|Cannonball
|Mountain Home
|Dani Flowers, Paul Sikes
|2454
|12
|Daniel Grindstaff
|Finnland
|Pinecastle
|Daniel Grindstaff
|2449
|13
|Darren Nicholson
|Big Sky
|Mountain Home
|Darren Nicholson, Charles Humphrey III
|2413
|14
|Del McCoury Band
|If You Talk In Your Sleep
|McCoury Music
|Red West, Johnny Christopher
|2359
|15
|Lonesome River Band
|Hang Around For The Heartbreak
|Mountain Home
|Barry Hutchens, Will Hutchens, Jerry Salley
|2234
|16
|Unspoken Tradition
|Weary Town
|Mountain Home
|John Cloyd Miller
|2094
|17
|Bronwyn Keith Hynes w/ Dierks Bentley
|Trip Around The Sun
|Sugar Petunia
|Al Anderson, Stephen Turner Bruton, Sharon Vaughn
|2071
|18
|Red Camel Collective
|Roll On Mississippi
|Pinecastle
|Kye Fleming, Dennis Morgan
|1984
|19
|Andy Leftwich
|Behind The 8 Ball
|Mountain Home
|Andy Leftwich
|1974
|20
|Milan Miller
|Ghosts Of Galway Bay
|Melton & Miller Music
|Milan Miller, Beth Husband
|1964
|21
|Sister Sadie
|All Will Be Well
|Mountain Home
|Gabriel Barry Dixon, Dodd Wilson
|1933
|22
|Kenny & Amanda Smith
|Good Thing Gone Wrong
|Farm Boy
|Robert Earl Davis
|1912
|23
|Authentic Unlimited
|Fall In Tennessee
|Billy Blue
|John Meador, Bob Minner
|1878
|24
|Wood Box Heroes
|Cannonball
|Independent
|Barry Bales & Chris Stapleton
|1866
|25
|Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
|Heading East To West Virginia
|Independent
|Tim Raybon
|1777
|26
|Bronwyn Keith Hynes w/ Jason Carter
|I Built A World
|Sugar Petunia
|Matthew Parsons
|1704
|27
|Woody Platt w/ Tim O’Brien
|Toe The Line
|Compass
|Barrett Davis, Josh Carter
|1702
|28
|Steve Thomas & The Time Machine
|Get Love
|Bonfire
|Steve Thomas, Jody Harris
|1688
|29
|Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
|What If You’re Wrong
|Mountain Home
|Chris Jones, Jon Weisberger
|1676
|30
|Danny Burns w/ Sam Bush
|Dirty Old Town
|Pinecastle
|Ewan McColl
|1638
|31
|Missy Armstrong
|Crickets
|Melton & Miller Music
|Beth Husband, Milan Miller
|1634
|32
|Unspoken Tradition
|I’m In A Hurry (And Don’t Know Why)
|Crossroads
|Roger Murrah, Randall Van Warmer
|1624
|33
|Milan Miller
|The Hour Of The Owl
|Melton & Miller Music
|Beth Husband, Milan Miller
|1621
|34
|Balsam Range
|Marshall McClain
|Mountain Home
|Milan Miller, Beth Husband
|1603
|35
|Wyatt Ellis w/ Marty Stuart
|Blue Smoke
|Knee High
|Wyatt Ellis
|1575
|36
|Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland
|Give It Away
|Fiddle Man
|Tim O’Brien, Matt Combs
|1545
|37
|Milan Miller
|New Songs And Old Guitars
|Melton & Miller Music
|Milan Miller
|1532
|38
|Ashby Frank
|God Gave Me Horses
|Mountain Home
|Connie Rae Harrington, Leigh Anne Nash
|1508
|39
|Balsam Range
|We’ll All Drink Money
|Mountain Home
|Adam Wright
|1499
|40
|Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
|Can’t Live Without Love
|Sugar Petunia
|Jamie Hartford
|1493
|41
|Andy Leftwich
|Aced
|Mountain Home
|Andy Ray Leftwich
|1487
|42
|Eddie Sanders
|Chasing That Midnight Moon
|True Lonesome
|Eddie Sanders & Glen Duncan
|1468
|43
|Balsam Range
|Evergreen
|Mountain Home
|Michael Hearne, Susan Gibson, Monica Smart
|1435
|44
|Ashby Frank
|Blue Night
|Mountain Home
|David Kirk McGee
|1417
|45
|Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
|San Joaquin
|Nonesuch
|Songwriter credits cannot be found online
|1395
|46
|Authentic Unlimited
|Goodbye
|Billy Blue
|Jerry Cole
|1383
|47
|Junior Sisk w/ Dan Tyminski
|A Man Like Me
|Mountain Fever
|Roger Miller
|1359
|48
|Amanda Cook
|Last Road Going Home
|Mountain Fever
|Harley Allen
|1356
|49
|Unspoken Tradition
|Georgia In Her Eyes
|Mountain Home
|Saravanan Sankaran
|1337
|50
|Kenny & Amanda Smith
|Last Summer
|Farm Boy
|Kenny Smith, Brett Trout Jr.
|1305
You can hear all 50 top songs from last year on Spotify, and samples below.