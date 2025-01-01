Top 50 bluegrass songs of 2024

Posted on by John Lawless

Here is a look at the most played songs on bluegrass radio for the year 2024. These numbers are compiled from our weekly bluegrass playlist charts, adding total spins for the year to determine the songs played most frequently during the year.

Thanks again to all of our radio hosts who report their playlists each week, and congratulations to everyone who made the top 50 for ’24!

ARTISTSONG TITLELABELSONGWRITER(S)SPIN TOTAL
1Wood Box HeroesCross The LineIndependentJosh Martin4471
2Ashby FrankKnee Deep In BluegrassMountain HomeTerry Baucom4284
3Jason Carter & Michael ClevelandOutrun The RainFiddlemanTerry Herd, Jimmy Yeary3525
4Travelin’ McCourysRunaway TrainMcCoury MusicDel McCoury, Ronnie McCoury, Pat McLaughlin3370
5Darin & Brooke Aldridge w/ John JorgensonPrice I PayBilly BlueChristopher Hillman, Bill Parker Wildes2994
6Lonesome River BandBlues Of The NightMountain HomeHarold L Parsons2910
7Bronwyn Keith HynesWill You Ever Be MineSugar PetuniaReed Gulick-Stutz2789
8Authentic UnlimitedBig WheelsBilly BlueJerry Cole2687
9Daniel Grindstaff w/ Trey HensleyLooking At The World Through A WindshieldPinecastleJerry Chesnut, Mike Hoyer2608
10Blue HighwayNorth SideDown The RoadShawn Lane, Chad Lane, Gerald Ellenburg2487
11Sister SadieCannonballMountain HomeDani Flowers, Paul Sikes2454
12Daniel GrindstaffFinnlandPinecastleDaniel Grindstaff2449
13Darren NicholsonBig SkyMountain HomeDarren Nicholson, Charles Humphrey III2413
14Del McCoury BandIf You Talk In Your SleepMcCoury MusicRed West, Johnny Christopher2359
15Lonesome River BandHang Around For The HeartbreakMountain HomeBarry Hutchens, Will Hutchens, Jerry Salley2234
16Unspoken TraditionWeary TownMountain HomeJohn Cloyd Miller2094
17Bronwyn Keith Hynes w/ Dierks BentleyTrip Around The SunSugar PetuniaAl Anderson, Stephen Turner Bruton, Sharon Vaughn2071
18Red Camel CollectiveRoll On MississippiPinecastleKye Fleming, Dennis Morgan1984
19Andy LeftwichBehind The 8 BallMountain HomeAndy Leftwich1974
20Milan MillerGhosts Of Galway BayMelton & Miller MusicMilan Miller, Beth Husband1964
21Sister SadieAll Will Be WellMountain HomeGabriel Barry Dixon, Dodd Wilson1933
22Kenny & Amanda SmithGood Thing Gone WrongFarm BoyRobert Earl Davis1912
23Authentic UnlimitedFall In TennesseeBilly BlueJohn Meador, Bob Minner1878
24Wood Box HeroesCannonballIndependentBarry Bales & Chris Stapleton1866
25Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme OutHeading East To West VirginiaIndependentTim Raybon1777
26Bronwyn Keith Hynes w/ Jason CarterI Built A WorldSugar PetuniaMatthew Parsons1704
27Woody Platt w/ Tim O’BrienToe The LineCompassBarrett Davis, Josh Carter1702
28Steve Thomas & The Time MachineGet LoveBonfireSteve Thomas, Jody Harris1688
29Chris Jones & The Night DriversWhat If You’re WrongMountain HomeChris Jones, Jon Weisberger1676
30Danny Burns w/ Sam BushDirty Old TownPinecastleEwan McColl1638
31Missy ArmstrongCricketsMelton & Miller MusicBeth Husband, Milan Miller1634
32Unspoken TraditionI’m In A Hurry (And Don’t Know Why)CrossroadsRoger Murrah, Randall Van Warmer1624
33Milan MillerThe Hour Of The OwlMelton & Miller MusicBeth Husband, Milan Miller1621
34Balsam RangeMarshall McClainMountain HomeMilan Miller, Beth Husband1603
35Wyatt Ellis w/ Marty StuartBlue SmokeKnee HighWyatt Ellis1575
36Jason Carter & Michael ClevelandGive It AwayFiddle ManTim O’Brien, Matt Combs1545
37Milan MillerNew Songs And Old GuitarsMelton & Miller MusicMilan Miller1532
38Ashby FrankGod Gave Me HorsesMountain HomeConnie Rae Harrington, Leigh Anne Nash1508
39Balsam RangeWe’ll All Drink MoneyMountain HomeAdam Wright1499
40Bronwyn Keith-HynesCan’t Live Without LoveSugar PetuniaJamie Hartford1493
41Andy LeftwichAcedMountain HomeAndy Ray Leftwich1487
42Eddie SandersChasing That Midnight MoonTrue LonesomeEddie Sanders & Glen Duncan1468
43Balsam RangeEvergreenMountain HomeMichael Hearne, Susan Gibson, Monica Smart1435
44Ashby FrankBlue NightMountain HomeDavid Kirk McGee1417
45Molly Tuttle & Golden HighwaySan JoaquinNonesuchSongwriter credits cannot be found online1395
46Authentic UnlimitedGoodbyeBilly BlueJerry Cole1383
47Junior Sisk w/ Dan TyminskiA Man Like MeMountain FeverRoger Miller1359
48Amanda CookLast Road Going HomeMountain FeverHarley Allen1356
49Unspoken TraditionGeorgia In Her EyesMountain HomeSaravanan Sankaran1337
50Kenny & Amanda SmithLast SummerFarm BoyKenny Smith, Brett Trout Jr. 1305

You can hear all 50 top songs from last year on Spotify, and samples below.

