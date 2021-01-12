Top 30 Grassicana songs of 2020

Here is a year end run down of the most played grassicana songs on bluegrass radio for the year 2020. These numbers are compiled from our weekly bluegrass playlist charts, adding total spins to determine the songs played most frequently over the last twelve months.
We will publish the 2020 Top 30 chart for Gospel music tomorrow.
ARTIST
TITLE
LABEL
SONGWRITERS
TOTAL
1
Jim Lauderdale
When Carolina Comes Home Again
Yep Roc
Jim Lauderdale, John Oates
2233
2
Tim O’Brien Band
Diggin’ My Potatoes
Howdy Skies Records
Minnie Lawlars
1960
3
Valerie Smith w/Irene Kelley & Claire Lynch
From A Distance
Bell Buckle
Julie Gold
1848
4
Crandall Creek
Drivin’ Me Insane
Bell Buckle
Kathy Wigman Lesnock, Jerry Andrews
1694
5
Steeldrivers
Glad I’m Gone
Rounder
Dean Dillon, Tammy Rogers, Chris Stapleton
1686
6
Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydes
Lovesick
Traviana
Aubrey Eisenman
1662
7
Patrick McAvinue
The Perfect Fit
McAvinue Music
Patrick McAvinue
1641
8
Della Mae
Bourbon Hound
Rounder
Celia Woodsmith
1552
9
McKay & Leigh
Rozene
Voxhall Records
Brennen Leigh, Erin Enderlin
1515
10
Roe Family Singers
Don’t Worry About The Rich Man
Bonfire
Kim and Quillan Roe
1478
11
Summer & Bray
Heartbeat
Traviana
Summer Brooke McMahan, Brayden McMahan
1408
12
Steeldrivers
Bad For You
Rounder
James LeBlanc, Leslie Satcher, Tammy Rogers
1406
13
Steeldrivers
The Bartender
Rounder
Kelly Collins, Tammy Rogers, Jerry Salley, Liz Hengber
1323
14
Steeldrivers
I Choose You
Rounder
Thomm Jutz, Tammy Rogers
1288
15
Gina Furtado
Alley Cat
Mountain Home
Regina Clowes
993
16
Songs From The Road Band
Outside Of Omaha
Dumpy Toad
Songwriter credits cannot be found
890
17
Sturgill Simpson
I Don’t Mind
High Top Mountain
Sturgill Simpson
866
18
Infamous Stringdusters
Carry Me Away
Compass
Songwriter credits cannot be found
851
19
Infamous Stringdusters
Rise Sun (Live)
Tape Time Records
Songwriter credits cannot be found
830
20
Billy Strings
Love Like Me
Rounder
Apostol, Weisberger
773
21
Billy Droze w/Tommy Emmanuel
That’d Be You
RBR
Billy Droze, Ronnie Bowman, Will Hiatt
734
22
Billy Strings
Running
Rounder
Apostol, Weisberger
730
23
Infamous Stringdusters
Rise Sun
Tape Time Records
Songwriter credits cannot be found
694
24
Billy Strings
Must Be Seven
Rounder
Apostol, Allen
687
25
Gina Furtado Project
Airplane Ride
Mountain Home
Gina Furtado
657
26
Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Rangers
California
Rounder
Steve Martin
638
27
Billy Strings
Watch It Fall
Rounder
Apostol, Allen
606
28
Billy Strings
Taking Water
Rounder
William Apostol, Jon Weisberger
560
29
Crandall Creek
The Bean Song
Bell Buckle
Kathy Wigman Lesnock, Jerry Andrews, Dustin Terpenning, Lilli Gadd