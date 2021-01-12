Top 30 Grassicana songs of 2020

Posted on by John Lawless

Here is a year end run down of the most played grassicana songs on bluegrass radio for the year 2020. These numbers are compiled from our weekly bluegrass playlist charts, adding total spins to determine the songs played most frequently over the last twelve months.

We will publish the 2020 Top 30 chart for Gospel music tomorrow.

  ARTIST TITLE LABEL SONGWRITERS

TOTAL

1

 Jim Lauderdale When Carolina Comes Home Again Yep Roc Jim Lauderdale, John Oates 2233

2

 Tim O’Brien Band Diggin’ My Potatoes Howdy Skies Records Minnie Lawlars 1960

3

 Valerie Smith w/Irene Kelley & Claire Lynch From A Distance Bell Buckle Julie Gold 1848

4

 Crandall Creek Drivin’ Me Insane Bell Buckle Kathy Wigman Lesnock, Jerry Andrews 1694

5

 Steeldrivers Glad I’m Gone Rounder Dean Dillon, Tammy Rogers, Chris Stapleton 1686

6

 Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydes Lovesick Traviana Aubrey Eisenman 1662

7

 Patrick McAvinue The Perfect Fit McAvinue Music Patrick McAvinue 1641

8

 Della Mae Bourbon Hound Rounder Celia Woodsmith 1552

9

 McKay & Leigh Rozene Voxhall Records Brennen Leigh, Erin Enderlin 1515

10

 Roe Family Singers Don’t Worry About The Rich Man Bonfire Kim and Quillan Roe 1478

11

 Summer & Bray Heartbeat Traviana Summer Brooke McMahan, Brayden McMahan 1408

12

 Steeldrivers Bad For You Rounder James LeBlanc, Leslie Satcher, Tammy Rogers 1406

13

 Steeldrivers The Bartender Rounder Kelly Collins, Tammy Rogers, Jerry Salley, Liz Hengber 1323

14

 Steeldrivers I Choose You Rounder Thomm Jutz, Tammy Rogers 1288

15

 Gina Furtado Alley Cat Mountain Home Regina Clowes 993

16

 Songs From The Road Band Outside Of Omaha Dumpy Toad Songwriter credits cannot be found 890

17

 Sturgill Simpson I Don’t Mind High Top Mountain Sturgill Simpson 866

18

 Infamous Stringdusters Carry Me Away Compass Songwriter credits cannot be found 851

19

 Infamous Stringdusters Rise Sun (Live) Tape Time Records Songwriter credits cannot be found 830

20

 Billy Strings Love Like Me Rounder Apostol, Weisberger 773

21

 Billy Droze w/Tommy Emmanuel That’d Be You RBR Billy Droze, Ronnie Bowman, Will Hiatt 734

22

 Billy Strings Running Rounder Apostol, Weisberger 730

23

 Infamous Stringdusters Rise Sun Tape Time Records Songwriter credits cannot be found 694

24

 Billy Strings Must Be Seven Rounder Apostol, Allen 687

25

 Gina Furtado Project Airplane Ride Mountain Home Gina Furtado 657

26

 Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Rangers California Rounder Steve Martin 638

27

 Billy Strings Watch It Fall Rounder Apostol, Allen 606

28

 Billy Strings Taking Water Rounder William Apostol, Jon Weisberger 560

29

 Crandall Creek The Bean Song Bell Buckle Kathy Wigman Lesnock, Jerry Andrews, Dustin Terpenning, Lilli Gadd 544

30

 Molly Tuttle Take The Journey Compass Molly Tuttle,  Jewel, Steve Poltz 542

