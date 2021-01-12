Top 30 Gospel bluegrass songs of 2020

Here is a year end run down of the most played Gospel songs on bluegrass radio for the year 2020. These numbers are compiled from our weekly bluegrass playlist charts, adding total spins to determine the songs played most frequently over the last twelve months.
We will publish the 2020 Top 30 chart for Gospel music tomorrow.
ARTIST
TITLE
LABEL
SONGWRITERS
TOTAL
1
Eddie Sanders
Three Wooden Crosses
Engelhardt Music Group
Kim Williams, Doug Johnson
1597
2
Terry Baucom & The Dukes of Drive
Will The Light Be Shining Bright
Driving Duke
Mike Garris
1461
3
Ronnie Bowman
Hey Lord It’s Me
Ronnie Bowman / Engelhardt Music Group
Ronnie Bowman, Don Cook
1297
4
Merle Monroe
God’s Still In Control
Pinecastle
Tim Raybon
1208
5
King James Boys
Heaven’s Most Wanted List
Morning Glory
Barney Rogers
1176
6
Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys
Beautiful Hills of Home
Stanley Family Records
Billy Wise, Joan Wise
841
7
The Churchmen
I’d Like To Be Your Neighbor
Morning Glory
Carroll Arnn
622
8
Ali Shumate
Jezebel
Hadley Music Group
Ali Shumate, Donna Ulisse, David Haley Lauver, Rick Stanley
608
9
Appalachian Road Show
Gospel Train
Billy Blue
Songwriter credits are not listed in AirPlay Direct
526
10
Becky Buller Band w/Fairfield Four
Tell The Truth (Shame The Devil)
Dark Shadow
Becky Buller, Jon Weisberger
517
11
Alan Bibey & Grasstowne
New Life
Mountain Fever
Becky Buller
474
12
Balsam Range
Angel Too Soon
Mountain Home
William M Maddox, Paul W Thorn
462
13
JB & Jamie Dailey
Will The Angels Play Their Harps For Me
Pinecastle
Kirsch, Wilite Wilhite
436
14
Dale Ann Bradley & Tina Adair
Send Me
Pinecastle
Jefferson Ross, Thomas Jutz
411
15
Band of Ruhks
Good Spirit Here
Rebel
Ronnie Bowman, Chadley Brassfield, Jason Crabb
410
16
Gospel Plowboys
When I WakeUp To Sleep No More
Morning Glory
Marion W. Easterling
366
17
Sideline w/Ray Dean Reese
I’ll Live Again
Mountain Home
Ila C. Knight
344
18
Billy Droze
Angels Watching Over Me
RBR
Billy Droze, Ronnie Bowman, Barry Bales
340
19
Sister Sadie
Since I Laid My Burden Down
Pinecastle
Public Domain
290
20
Donna Ulisse
I’m Not Afraid
Billy Blue
Donna Ulisse, Rick Stanley
269
21
Aaron Bibelhauser
Jesus Savior Pilot Me
Independent
John Edgar Gould
267
22
Irene Kelley
Walk With Me Today
Mountain Fever
Irene Kelley, Bill Whyte
266
23
Joe Hott
Cry From The Cross
Rural Rhythm
Johnnie Masters
228
24
Blue Highway
That Sounds More Like Heaven To Me
Rounder
Wayne Taylor
226
25
Nu-Blu
Jesus Loves You
Turnberry Records / MC1 Nashville
Michael Todd, Jason Wyatt, Steve Christopher
216
26
Sacred Reunion
In The Resurrection Morning
Billy Blue
Mark Wheeler
160
27
Blue Moon Rising
They Won’t Believe
Mountain Fever
David G. Marshall, Ralph Stanley
149
28
Eddie Sanders
Put Your Hand In The Hand
Englehardt Music Group
Gene MacLellan
145
29
Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass
No Vacancy
Patuxent
Songwriter credits are not listed in AirPlay Direct