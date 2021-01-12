Top 30 Gospel bluegrass songs of 2020

Posted on by John Lawless

Here is a year end run down of the most played Gospel songs on bluegrass radio for the year 2020. These numbers are compiled from our weekly bluegrass playlist charts, adding total spins to determine the songs played most frequently over the last twelve months.

  ARTIST TITLE LABEL SONGWRITERS

TOTAL

1

 Eddie Sanders Three Wooden Crosses Engelhardt Music Group Kim Williams, Doug Johnson 1597

2

 Terry Baucom & The Dukes of Drive Will The Light Be Shining Bright Driving Duke Mike Garris 1461

3

 Ronnie Bowman Hey Lord It’s Me Ronnie Bowman / Engelhardt Music Group Ronnie Bowman, Don Cook 1297

4

 Merle Monroe God’s Still In Control Pinecastle Tim Raybon 1208

5

 King James Boys Heaven’s Most Wanted List Morning Glory Barney Rogers 1176

6

 Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys Beautiful Hills of Home Stanley Family Records Billy Wise, Joan Wise 841

7

 The Churchmen I’d Like To Be Your Neighbor Morning Glory Carroll Arnn 622

8

 Ali Shumate Jezebel Hadley Music Group Ali Shumate, Donna Ulisse, David Haley Lauver, Rick Stanley 608

9

 Appalachian Road Show Gospel Train Billy Blue Songwriter credits are not listed in AirPlay Direct 526

10

 Becky Buller Band w/Fairfield Four Tell The Truth (Shame The Devil) Dark Shadow Becky Buller, Jon Weisberger 517

11

 Alan Bibey & Grasstowne New Life Mountain Fever Becky Buller 474

12

 Balsam Range Angel Too Soon Mountain Home William M Maddox, Paul W Thorn 462

13

 JB & Jamie Dailey Will The Angels Play Their Harps For Me Pinecastle Kirsch, Wilite Wilhite 436

14

 Dale Ann Bradley & Tina Adair Send Me Pinecastle Jefferson Ross, Thomas Jutz 411

15

 Band of Ruhks Good Spirit Here Rebel Ronnie Bowman, Chadley Brassfield, Jason Crabb 410

16

 Gospel Plowboys When I Wake  Up To Sleep No More Morning Glory Marion W. Easterling 366

17

 Sideline w/Ray Dean Reese I’ll Live Again Mountain Home Ila C. Knight 344

18

 Billy Droze Angels Watching Over Me RBR Billy Droze, Ronnie Bowman, Barry Bales 340

19

 Sister Sadie Since I Laid My Burden Down Pinecastle Public Domain 290

20

 Donna Ulisse I’m Not Afraid Billy Blue Donna Ulisse, Rick Stanley 269

21

 Aaron Bibelhauser Jesus Savior Pilot Me Independent John Edgar Gould 267

22

 Irene Kelley Walk With Me Today Mountain Fever Irene Kelley, Bill Whyte 266

23

 Joe Hott Cry From The Cross Rural Rhythm Johnnie Masters 228

24

 Blue Highway That Sounds More Like Heaven To Me Rounder Wayne Taylor 226

25

 Nu-Blu Jesus Loves You Turnberry Records / MC1 Nashville Michael Todd, Jason Wyatt, Steve Christopher 216

26

 Sacred Reunion In The Resurrection Morning Billy Blue Mark Wheeler 160

27

 Blue Moon Rising They Won’t Believe Mountain Fever David G. Marshall, Ralph Stanley 149

28

 Eddie Sanders Put Your Hand In The Hand Englehardt Music Group Gene MacLellan 145

29

 Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass No Vacancy Patuxent Songwriter credits are not listed in AirPlay Direct 140

30

 The Family Sowell God Knows Who He Is Poor Mountain Jacob Sowell, Abigail Sowell, Donna Ulisse 135

