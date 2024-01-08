The Top Bluegrass Tracks of 2023

Once again, we have a list off the most played bluegrass songs of the previous year, based on reporting to our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart during the 52 weeks of 2023.
Congratulations to everyone who made the cut!
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|LABEL
|SONGWRITERS
|
TOTAL
|
1
|Blue Highway
|Lonesome State of Mind
|Rounder
|Bobby Starnes, Tim Stafford
|5816
|
2
|Jason Carter
|Paper Angel
|Fiddleman Records
|David Grier, Robert Gately
|4094
|
3
|Tim Raybon Band
|Can’t Get Away From This Broken Heart
|Pinecastle
|Tim Raybon
|3447
|
4
|Dan Tyminski
|Hey Brother
|8 Track Entertainment
|Avicii, Ash Pournouri, Salem Al Fakir, Vincent Pontare, Veronica Maggio
|3156
|
5
|Lonesome River Band
|Waitin’ On A Train
|Mountain Home
|Greg Preece
|2916
|
6
|Alison Brown and Steve Martin
|Foggy Morning Breaking
|Compass
|Alison Brown and Steve Martin
|2894
|
7
|Don Rigsby
|Cold Ashes
|RBR Entertainment
|Billy Droze, Don Rigsby
|2845
|
8
|Balsam Range
|That’s What The Years Do
|Mountain Home
|Adam Wright, Shannon Wright
|2814
|
9
|Authentic Unlimited
|Long Gone
|Billy Blue
|Neil Diamond
|2715
|
10
|Daniel Grindstaff w/Paul Brewster & Dolly Parton
|Forever Young
|Bonfire
|im Cregan, Kevin Savigar, Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart
|2649
|
11
|Gary Nichols
|Fire In The Dark
|RBR Entertainment
|Billy Droze, Eddie Wilson, Chris Meyers
|2574
|
12
|Darren Nicholson
|Arkansas Without You
|Mountain Home
|Darren Nicholson, Charles Humphrey III
|2534
|
13
|Unspoken Tradition
|Weeds Don’t Wither
|Mountain Home
|Milan Miller, Beth Husband
|2531
|
14
|Authentic Unlimited
|Fall In Tennessee
|Billy Blue
|John Meador, Bob Minner
|2512
|
15
|Volume Five
|Restless Heart and a Rambler’s Soul
|Mountain Fever
|Mark “Brink” Brinkman
|2500
|
16
|Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
|Pages In Your Hands
|Mountain Home
|Chris Jones, Thomm Jutz
|2496
|
17
|Balsam Range
|We’ll All Drink Money
|Mountain Home
|Adam Wright
|2454
|
18
|Larry Sparks
|Mama’s Apron String
|Rebel
|Gerald Ellenburg, Shawn Lane
|2421
|
19
|Milan Miller
|Distractions
|Melton & Miller Music
|Milan Miller
|2306
|
20
|Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
|The Price of Falling
|Mountain Home
|Chris Jones
|2287
|
21
|Sister Sadie
|Willow
|Mountain Home
|Ashley Dyan McBryde
|2249
|
22
|Balsam Range
|Snake Charmer
|Mountain Home
|Beth Husband, Milan Miller
|2229
|
23
|Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
|Can’t Live Without Love
|Sugar Petunia
|Jamie Hartford
|2082
|
24
|Irene Kelley featuring The Kruger Brothers
|Come Some Winter Morning
|IRK Records
|Irene Kelley, Ronnie Bowman, Terry Herd
|2075
|
25
|Michael Cleveland w/Billy Strings & Jeff White
|For Your Love
|Compass
|Joe Ely
|1975
|
26
|Ben James
|I Hear You Calling
|RBR Entertainment
|Alex Leach, James R. Waters
|1967
|
27
|Travelin’ McCourys
|The Whole Of The Moon
|McCoury Music
|Mike Scott
|1904
|
28
|Billy Droze
|It’s OK To Be OK
|RBR Entertainment
|Billy Droze, Chris Myers
|1810
|
29
|Rhonda Vincent
|The City of New Orleans
|UMG
|Steve Goodman
|1768
|
30
|Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
|Heading East To West Virginia
|independent
|Tim Raybon
|1749
Here’s a Spotify playlist, which goes all the way to #50, using the same calculations. Enjoy!