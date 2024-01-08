The Top Bluegrass Tracks of 2023

Posted on by John Lawless

Once again, we have a list off the most played bluegrass songs of the previous year, based on reporting to our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart during the 52 weeks of 2023.

Congratulations to everyone who made the cut!

  ARTIST TITLE LABEL SONGWRITERS

TOTAL

1

 Blue Highway Lonesome State of Mind Rounder Bobby Starnes, Tim Stafford 5816

2

 Jason Carter Paper Angel Fiddleman Records David Grier, Robert Gately 4094

3

 Tim Raybon Band Can’t Get Away From This Broken Heart Pinecastle Tim Raybon 3447

4

 Dan Tyminski Hey Brother 8 Track Entertainment Avicii, Ash Pournouri, Salem Al Fakir, Vincent Pontare, Veronica Maggio 3156

5

 Lonesome River Band Waitin’ On A Train Mountain Home Greg Preece 2916

6

 Alison Brown and Steve Martin Foggy Morning Breaking Compass Alison Brown and Steve Martin 2894

7

 Don Rigsby Cold Ashes RBR Entertainment Billy Droze, Don Rigsby 2845

8

 Balsam Range That’s What The Years Do Mountain Home Adam Wright, Shannon Wright 2814

9

 Authentic Unlimited Long Gone Billy Blue Neil Diamond 2715

10

  Daniel Grindstaff w/Paul Brewster & Dolly Parton Forever Young Bonfire im Cregan, Kevin Savigar, Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart 2649

11

 Gary Nichols Fire In The Dark RBR Entertainment Billy Droze, Eddie Wilson, Chris Meyers 2574

12

 Darren Nicholson Arkansas Without You Mountain Home Darren Nicholson, Charles Humphrey III 2534

13

 Unspoken Tradition Weeds Don’t Wither Mountain Home Milan Miller, Beth Husband 2531

14

 Authentic Unlimited Fall In Tennessee Billy Blue John Meador, Bob Minner 2512

15

 Volume Five Restless Heart and a Rambler’s Soul Mountain Fever Mark “Brink” Brinkman 2500

16

 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers Pages In Your Hands Mountain Home Chris Jones, Thomm Jutz 2496

17

 Balsam Range We’ll All Drink Money Mountain Home Adam Wright 2454

18

 Larry Sparks Mama’s Apron String Rebel Gerald Ellenburg, Shawn Lane 2421

19

 Milan Miller Distractions Melton & Miller Music Milan Miller 2306

20

 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers The Price of Falling Mountain Home Chris Jones 2287

21

 Sister Sadie Willow Mountain Home Ashley Dyan McBryde 2249

22

 Balsam Range Snake Charmer Mountain Home Beth Husband, Milan Miller 2229

23

 Bronwyn Keith-Hynes Can’t Live Without Love Sugar Petunia Jamie Hartford 2082

24

 Irene Kelley featuring The Kruger Brothers Come Some Winter Morning IRK Records Irene Kelley, Ronnie Bowman, Terry Herd 2075

25

 Michael Cleveland w/Billy Strings & Jeff White For Your Love Compass Joe Ely 1975

26

 Ben James I Hear You Calling RBR Entertainment Alex Leach, James R. Waters 1967

27

 Travelin’ McCourys The Whole Of The Moon McCoury Music Mike Scott 1904

28

 Billy Droze It’s OK To Be OK RBR Entertainment Billy Droze, Chris Myers 1810

29

 Rhonda Vincent The City of New Orleans UMG Steve Goodman 1768

30

 Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out Heading East To West Virginia independent Tim Raybon 1749

Here’s a Spotify playlist, which goes all the way to #50, using the same calculations. Enjoy!


 

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

