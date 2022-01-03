Top 50 bluegrass songs of 2021

Here is a look at the most played songs on bluegrass radio for the year 2021. These numbers are compiled from our weekly bluegrass playlist charts, adding total spins for the year to determine the songs played most frequently over the last twelve months.

The list has been expanded this year to include the top 50 places on the chart. There are actually 51 entries as there was a tie for #45.

We will publish the 2021 annual charts for Gospel and grassicana over the next few days.