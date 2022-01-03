Top 50 bluegrass songs of 2021

Skip to content
Post navigation
Here is a look at the most played songs on bluegrass radio for the year 2021. These numbers are compiled from our
weekly bluegrass playlist charts, adding total spins for the year to determine the songs played most frequently over the last twelve months.
The list has been expanded this year to include the top 50 places on the chart. There are actually 51 entries as there was a tie for #45.
We will publish the 2021 annual charts for Gospel and grassicana over the next few days.
ARTIST
TITLE
LABEL
SONGWRITERS
SPINS
1 Irene Kelley
Wild Mountain Stream IRK Records
Irene Kelley, Billy Droze, Terry Herd
4590
2 Marty Raybon
Walking The Floor Billy Blue
Tim Raybon
4325
3 Rhonda Vincent
I’d Like To Be A Train Upper Management
Pete Goble, Leroy Drumm
4177
4 Seth Mulder And Midnight Run
One More Night Mountain Fever
Seth Mulder
4159
5 Milan Miller
Callie Calling Melton & Miller Music
Milan Miller, Beth Husband
4134
6 Balsam Range
Santa Barbara Mountain Home
Adam Wright
4058
7 Milan Miller
Ruby Still Falls Melton & Miller Music
Beth Husband, Milan Miller
3849
8 Merle Monroe
I’m Leaving Town Tonight Pinecastle
Tim Raybon
3774
9 Balsam Range
Rivers, Rains and Runaway Trains Mountain Home
Milan Miller, Beth Husband
3604
10 Bobby Osborne
White Line Fever Compass
Merle Haggard
3570
11 Jason Davis w/Dan Tyminski
Modern Day Jezebel Mountain Fever
Daniel Salyer, Jeff McClellan
3239
12 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
Riding The Chief Mountain Home
Chris Jones, Thomm Jutz
3234
13 Balsam Range
Highway Side Mountain Home
Timothy R Carroll, David F Coleman
3218
14 Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive
Land On Our Feet Driving Duke
Ed Williams
3072
15 Merle Monroe
Goodbye Marie Pinecastle
Mel McDaniel, Dennis Linde
2983
16 Grascals
Thankful Mountain Home
Rick Lang, Daryl Mosley
2950
17 Barry Abernathy w/Vince Gill
Birmingham Jail Billy Blue
Traditional
2933
18 Jimmy Yeary
Bone Dry RBR
Jimmy Yeary, Will Robinson
2904
19 Rick Faris
Deep River Dark Shadow
Rick Faris, Mark “Brink” Brinkman
2890
20 Billy Droze
She’s Still Here RBR
Billy Droze, Chris Myers
2874
21 Adam Wright
End Of The End Of The World Melton & Miller Music
Adam Wright
2866
22 Rhonda Vincent
What Ain’t To Be Just Might Happen Upper Management
Porter Wagoner
2807
23 Kenny & Amanda Smith
Middle Of August Farm Boy
Wayne Winkle, Craig Market
2770
24 Sideline
Just A Guy In A Bar Mountain Home
Ronnie Bowman, Andy Buckner, Joel Shewmake
2717
25 Alan Bibey & Grasstowne
Blue Collar Blues Billy Blue
Jerry Salley, Rick Lang
2682
26 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
Whither You Roam Mountain Home
Chris Jones
2630
27 Grascals
Flowers And Lace Mountain Home
Ernie Welch, Donna Ulisse
2592
28
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
Readin’, Rightin’, Route 23 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Dwight Yoakam
2443
29 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
Quiet Click Mountain Home
Chris Jones
2341
30 Steve Gulley And Tim Stafford
Long Way Around The Mountain Mountain Home
Tim Stafford, Steve Gulley
2238
31 Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive
Hang Me High At Midnight Driving Duke
Ed Williams
2171
32 Steve Thomas & The Time Machine
My Ship’s In A Bottle Pinecastle
Steve Thomas, Terry Herd
2130
33 Darin & Brooke Aldridge
Once In A While Billy Blue
Shane Nicholson
2117
34 Volume Five
When Karma Comes Calling Mountain Fever
Terry Herd, Ronnie Bowman
2041
35 Billy Droze
Bring On The Wind RBR
Billy Droze, Karen Trainor
2002
36 Justin Moses with Del McCoury
My Baby’s Gone Mountain Fever
Dennis Linde
1918
37 Alan Bibey & Grasstowne
Hitchhiking To California Billy Blue
Wes Golding, Alan Bibey, Jerry Salley
1898
38 Merle Monroe
Harlan Darlin’ Pinecastle
Tim Stafford, Bobby Starnes
1788
39 Dale Ann Bradley
Falling Down Pinecastle
Ashby Frank
1779
40 Don Rigsby
These Days I Stand Alone RBR
Don Rigsby, Billy Droze
1772
41 Lonesome River Band
Cumberland River Shore Mountain Home
Billy Smith, Matt Combs
1764
42 Barry Abernathy w/Steve Gulley
Back In ’29 Billy Blue
Malcolm Holcombe
1758
43 Adam Wright
The Edge Melton & Miller Music
Adam Wright
1731
44 Bill Emerson
Ophelia 615 Hideaway
Robbie Robertson
1724
45 Lonesome River Band
Little At A Time Mountain Home
Edd Easter, James Easter, Russell Easter
1711
45 Tommy Buller
Nothing Said At All RBR
Tommy Buller, Bart Hansen
1711
46 Darin & Brooke Aldridge
Blue Baby Now Billy Blue
Cindy Richardson, Ava Aldridge
1696
47 Doyle Lawson & Quiksilver
I’ll Take the Lonesome Every Time Billy Blue
Glen Duncan, Jerry Salley
1669
48 Unspoken Tradition
California Mountain Home
Thomm Jutz, Miriam Speyer
1661
49 Lonesome River Band
Love Songs Mountain Home
Adam Wright
1597
50 Shannon Slaughter
Goin’ Up The Mountain Elite Circuit
Chris Burton,
Shannon Slaughter 1546
Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<script type="text/javascript">
//----------------------------------------------------------
//------ JAVASCRIPT HOOK FUNCTIONS FOR GRAVITY FORMS -------
//----------------------------------------------------------
if ( ! gform ) {
document.addEventListener( 'gform_main_scripts_loaded', function() { gform.scriptsLoaded = true; } );
window.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', function() { gform.domLoaded = true; } );
var gform = {
domLoaded: false,
scriptsLoaded: false,
initializeOnLoaded: function( fn ) {
if ( gform.domLoaded && gform.scriptsLoaded ) {
fn();
} else if( ! gform.domLoaded && gform.scriptsLoaded ) {
window.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', fn );
} else {
document.addEventListener( 'gform_main_scripts_loaded', fn );
}
},
hooks: { action: {}, filter: {} },
addAction: function( action, callable, priority, tag ) {
gform.addHook( 'action', action, callable, priority, tag );
},
addFilter: function( action, callable, priority, tag ) {
gform.addHook( 'filter', action, callable, priority, tag );
},
doAction: function( action ) {
gform.doHook( 'action', action, arguments );
},
applyFilters: function( action ) {
return gform.doHook( 'filter', action, arguments );
},
removeAction: function( action, tag ) {
gform.removeHook( 'action', action, tag );
},
removeFilter: function( action, priority, tag ) {
gform.removeHook( 'filter', action, priority, tag );
},
addHook: function( hookType, action, callable, priority, tag ) {
if ( undefined == gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) {
gform.hooks[hookType][action] = [];
}
var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action];
if ( undefined == tag ) {
tag = action + '_' + hooks.length;
}
if( priority == undefined ){
priority = 10;
}
gform.hooks[hookType][action].push( { tag:tag, callable:callable, priority:priority } );
},
doHook: function( hookType, action, args ) {
// splice args from object into array and remove first index which is the hook name
args = Array.prototype.slice.call(args, 1);
if ( undefined != gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) {
var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action], hook;
//sort by priority
hooks.sort(function(a,b){return a["priority"]-b["priority"]});
hooks.forEach( function( hookItem ) {
hook = hookItem.callable;
if(typeof hook != 'function')
hook = window[hook];
if ( 'action' == hookType ) {
hook.apply(null, args);
} else {
args[0] = hook.apply(null, args);
}
} );
}
if ( 'filter'==hookType ) {
return args[0];
}
},
removeHook: function( hookType, action, priority, tag ) {
if ( undefined != gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) {
var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action];
hooks = hooks.filter( function(hook, index, arr) {
var removeHook = (undefined==tag||tag==hook.tag) && (undefined==priority||priority==hook.priority);
return !removeHook;
} );
gform.hooks[hookType][action] = hooks;
}
}
};
}
</script>
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper gform_legacy_markup_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/top-30-bluegrass-songs-of-2020-2/' >
<div class='gform_body gform-body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id="field_11_10" class="gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_10' >First Name</label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /> </div></li><li id="field_11_1" class="gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_1' >Email Address<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id="field_11_5" class="gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' >Email List :<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input class='gfield-choice-input' name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id="field_11_11" class="gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Comments</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li></ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js" name="ak_js" value="197"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper gform_legacy_markup_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/top-30-bluegrass-songs-of-2020-2/' >
<div class='gform_body gform-body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id="field_11_10" class="gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_10' >First Name</label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /> </div></li><li id="field_11_1" class="gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_1' >Email Address<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id="field_11_5" class="gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' >Email List :<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input class='gfield-choice-input' name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id="field_11_11" class="gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Comments</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li></ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js" name="ak_js" value="88"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>