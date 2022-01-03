Top 50 bluegrass songs of 2021

Posted on by John Lawless

Here is a look at the most played songs on bluegrass radio for the year 2021. These numbers are compiled from our weekly bluegrass playlist charts, adding total spins for the year to determine the songs played most frequently over the last twelve months.

The list has been expanded this year to include the top 50 places on the chart. There are actually 51 entries as there was a tie for #45.

We will publish the 2021 annual charts for Gospel and grassicana over the next few days.

 

  ARTIST TITLE LABEL SONGWRITERS SPINS

1

 Irene Kelley Wild Mountain Stream IRK Records Irene Kelley, Billy Droze, Terry Herd 4590

2

 Marty Raybon Walking The Floor Billy Blue Tim Raybon 4325

3

 Rhonda Vincent I’d Like To Be A Train Upper Management Pete Goble, Leroy Drumm 4177

4

 Seth Mulder And Midnight Run One More Night Mountain Fever Seth Mulder 4159

5

 Milan Miller Callie Calling Melton & Miller Music Milan Miller, Beth Husband 4134

6

 Balsam Range Santa Barbara Mountain Home Adam Wright 4058

7

 Milan Miller Ruby Still Falls Melton & Miller Music Beth Husband, Milan Miller 3849

8

 Merle Monroe I’m Leaving Town Tonight Pinecastle Tim Raybon 3774

9

 Balsam Range Rivers, Rains and Runaway Trains Mountain Home Milan Miller, Beth Husband 3604

10

 Bobby Osborne White Line Fever Compass Merle Haggard 3570

11

 Jason Davis w/Dan Tyminski Modern Day Jezebel Mountain Fever Daniel Salyer, Jeff McClellan 3239

12

 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers Riding The Chief Mountain Home Chris Jones, Thomm Jutz 3234

13

 Balsam Range Highway Side Mountain Home Timothy R Carroll, David F Coleman 3218

14

 Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive Land On Our Feet Driving Duke Ed Williams 3072

15

 Merle Monroe Goodbye Marie Pinecastle Mel McDaniel, Dennis Linde 2983

16

 Grascals Thankful Mountain Home Rick Lang, Daryl Mosley 2950

17

 Barry Abernathy w/Vince Gill Birmingham Jail Billy Blue Traditional 2933

18

 Jimmy Yeary Bone Dry RBR Jimmy Yeary, Will Robinson 2904

19

 Rick Faris Deep River Dark Shadow Rick Faris, Mark “Brink” Brinkman 2890

20

 Billy Droze She’s Still Here RBR Billy Droze, Chris Myers 2874

21

 Adam Wright End Of The End Of The World Melton & Miller Music Adam Wright 2866

22

 Rhonda Vincent What Ain’t To Be Just Might Happen Upper Management Porter Wagoner 2807

23

 Kenny & Amanda Smith Middle Of August Farm Boy Wayne Winkle, Craig Market 2770

24

 Sideline Just A Guy In A Bar Mountain Home Ronnie Bowman, Andy Buckner, Joel Shewmake 2717

25

 Alan Bibey & Grasstowne Blue Collar Blues Billy Blue Jerry Salley, Rick Lang 2682

26

 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers Whither You Roam Mountain Home Chris Jones 2630

27

 Grascals Flowers And Lace Mountain Home Ernie Welch, Donna Ulisse 2592

28

  Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers Readin’, Rightin’, Route 23 Smithsonian Folkways Recordings Dwight Yoakam 2443

29

 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers Quiet Click Mountain Home Chris Jones 2341

30

 Steve Gulley And Tim Stafford Long Way Around The Mountain Mountain Home Tim Stafford, Steve Gulley 2238

31

 Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive Hang Me High At Midnight Driving Duke Ed Williams 2171

32

 Steve Thomas & The Time Machine My Ship’s In A Bottle Pinecastle Steve Thomas, Terry Herd 2130

33

 Darin & Brooke Aldridge Once In A While Billy Blue Shane Nicholson 2117

34

 Volume Five When Karma Comes Calling Mountain Fever Terry Herd, Ronnie Bowman 2041

35

 Billy Droze Bring On The Wind RBR Billy Droze, Karen Trainor 2002

36

 Justin Moses with Del McCoury My Baby’s Gone Mountain Fever Dennis Linde 1918

37

 Alan Bibey & Grasstowne Hitchhiking To California Billy Blue Wes Golding, Alan Bibey, Jerry Salley 1898

38

 Merle Monroe Harlan Darlin’ Pinecastle Tim Stafford, Bobby Starnes 1788

39

 Dale Ann Bradley Falling Down Pinecastle Ashby Frank 1779

40

 Don Rigsby These Days I Stand Alone RBR Don Rigsby, Billy Droze 1772

41

 Lonesome River Band Cumberland River Shore Mountain Home Billy Smith, Matt Combs 1764

42

 Barry Abernathy w/Steve Gulley Back In ’29 Billy Blue Malcolm Holcombe 1758

43

 Adam Wright The Edge Melton & Miller Music Adam Wright 1731

44

 Bill Emerson Ophelia 615 Hideaway Robbie Robertson 1724

45

 Lonesome River Band Little At A Time Mountain Home Edd Easter, James Easter, Russell Easter 1711

45

 Tommy Buller Nothing Said At All RBR Tommy Buller, Bart Hansen 1711

46

 Darin & Brooke Aldridge Blue Baby Now Billy Blue Cindy Richardson, Ava Aldridge 1696

47

 Doyle Lawson & Quiksilver I’ll Take the Lonesome Every Time Billy Blue Glen Duncan, Jerry Salley 1669

48

 Unspoken Tradition California Mountain Home Thomm Jutz, Miriam Speyer 1661

49

 Lonesome River Band Love Songs Mountain Home Adam Wright 1597

50

 Shannon Slaughter Goin’ Up The Mountain Elite Circuit Chris Burton,  Shannon Slaughter 1546

