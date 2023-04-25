Too Lonely, Way Too Long from Rick Faris with Del McCoury

Dark Shadow Recordings has released a second single from their upcoming album for Rick Faris, Uncommon Sky, expected in June.

It’s a new song he’s written called Too Lonely, Way Too Long, which is about as lonely as anyone can ever hope to be. Rick demonstrates his ability to top out the tenor scale, and adds the great Del McCoury on top of that!

Faris came to wide attention during his 11 year stint with Special Consensus, during which he spent time as both the mandolin and guitar player, plus serving as a primary vocalist. He’s long credited Special C special master, Greg Cahill, with teaching him the rules of the road, professionally speaking. But Rick was already an experienced pro when he joined the Consensus, having grown up in a popular family band with his parents and three brothers.

A fun bluesy number, this new single was a thrill for Faris to cut.

“Too Lonely, Way Too Long is nothing short of a dream come true for me! Del McCoury is my favorite singer of all time! Getting to have him on my record is just sublime. This slow groovy track was set down by the legendary dobro player Jerry Douglas, major bucket list moment ticked off the list having him on my record, plussed by my amazingly talented friends Harry Clark on mandolin, Laura Orshaw on fiddle, Zak McLamb on bass, and Luke Munday on banjo. I wrote this song to be the swanky bluegrass groove I’ve been dreaming of my whole music career, and it was an honor to pick and sing with every one of these fine performers.”

Have a listen…

Too Lonely, Way Too Long is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

Faris will celebrate the release of Uncommon Sky with a trio of concerts around the June 9 drop date – 6/8 at The Station Inn in Nashville, Lombard, Il 6/9 at the Maple Street Chapel, and 6/10 at The Bluegrass Music Hall Of Fame and Museum in Owensboro, KY.