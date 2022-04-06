Too Bad You’re No Good from Lindley Creek

Missouri’s Lindley Creek has a new single this week on Pinecastle Records, which is a total break in tone from their previous efforts. We had come to know this talented family band for a series of happy, feel good songs, complete with professionally produced music videos. But with Too Bad You’re No Good, we hear Katie Greer unleash a low down 12 bar blues number about a no good man she just can’t live without.

The song was written by Paul Craft and Cadillac Holmes, and was recorded in 2000 by Trisha Yearwood. Lindley Creek provides a bang up version of their own with support from Seth Taylor on banjo and guitar, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, Mike Bub on bass, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, and producer Jim VanCleve on fiddle.

A music video has been shot for Too Bad You’re No Good, with an old west vibe, filmed at the Silver Dollar Saloon at Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO. It features all the Greers, Katie on mandolin, Jase on fiddle, Kathy on guitar, John Rob on bass. Long time Lindley Creek fans will recognize the group’s original banjo picker, Tate Greer, making an appearance. He has since moved on from the road life, but couldn’t resist being part of the video production.

Katie tells us that this shoot was the most involved to date for them.

“We are more excited for this video than we have been about any other video we have produced. (All Lindley Creek videos are created, produced and edited in house.) We had a vision for this video from the moment we heard the song when it was pitched to us. It’s been a bit of a passion project for us. We definitely lost sleep over creating this video, but in a good way. We are absolutely THRILLED to share our visual adaptation of Too Bad You’re No Good with our fans who we love so much!

We were inspired to record this one because it was so effortlessly fun that we could not stop smiling and singing along and bobbing our heads…even before we really knew the words.

Shooting the video was a huge challenge. It was very busy and exciting! We had not worked with that many actors before. The crew at Silver Dollar City was amazing. We had an entire warehouse of costumes and props to choose from. SDC even provided a lighting technician and support staff. Some of the top actors in Branson guest starred to make it a really phenomenal performance. It took several weeks of planning costumes, cast, logistics, lighting, storyboarding, and FOOD to be ready. On the day of the shoot, there was so much happening, but everyone that was involved really wanted to be there and gave it their best! There were times we didn’t think we could pull it off, but in the end it turned out even better than we had hoped! Every time we watch it we still smile and laugh.

Too Bad You’re No Good is the second release from our upcoming album. We have put so much time and energy into our sophomore album…It’s really a piece of who we are and we are eager for the world to hear it.”

Check it out…

Too Bad You’re No Good is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

The single will be included in a new Lindley Creek project on Pinecastle Records later this year.