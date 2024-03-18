Tony Trischka Earl Jam video for Dooley

Down The Road Records, the new business venture from the founders of Rounder Records, has released another live studio video of a track from their upcoming project with Tony Trischka, called Earl Jam.

The focus of this unique tribute album is a set of audio recordings Trischka obtained of jam sessions with the great Earl Scruggs, recorded at his home while he was still alive and playing. Tony transcribed some 200 Scruggs solos from these files, and recorded 15 new tracks with a superstar lineup for his appropriately named Earl Jam project.

This latest video finds Tony in the studio with Sam Bush, Molly Tuttle, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, and Mark Schatz cutting their version of The Dillards classic, Dooley. The song was a big hit for The Dillards during the 1960s, as they were featured performing it as the Darlin’ Family on The Andy Griffith Show back in the day. It’s the story of a bootlegger named Dooley, and tells of his exploits in the Ozark hills where the Dillards were from.

Bush and Tuttle trade verses, as Tony and crew change keys to accommodate their different vocals ranges, with nice three part harmony on the choruses. Tony takes a break on a verse in D, and a chorus in G, and true to the concept of these recordings, they are based on what he heard Earl play on the jam tapes.

The music video for Dooley finds Trischka and his cohorts in the studio cutting this track. Check it out.

Dooley is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for the Earl Jam album, due June 7, are also enabled as either an audio CD or vinyl LP from Tony’s web site.