Tony Rice Tribute on Into The Blue this weekend

This upcoming weekend’s edition of Into The Blue, the most widely syndicated bluegrass radio program in the United States, will feature a special tribute to the late Tony Rice. Hosted by our own Terry Herd, the first hour of the show will include many recorded examples from Tony’s four decade career, along with insight and commentary from Tim Stafford of Blue Highway.

Terry says what we’re all thinking in describing this special edition of the show.

“Who in our industry hasn’t been touched or influenced by Tony Rice? He was the gold standard by which all guitar players since have been measured. I think Ricky Skaggs said it best, ‘Tony was the single most influential acoustic guitar player in the last 50 years.’ I’m honored to be joined by Tim Stafford, who literally wrote the book on Tony Rice – co-author of Still Inside, The Tony Rice Story. Tim articulates Tony’s contribution in this hour long broadcast, in a way that only he can.

It’s my hope Tony’s fans will enjoy this tribute, and those who have yet to discover his amazing gift will realize what a giant he was and always will be.”

Here’s a snippet from the show…

Into The Blue is now in its 28th year of syndication. Launched in 1992 from Oregon, Herd relocated his headquarters to Nashville in 1996. In 2000 he was tapped by Sirius Satellite radio to create their bluegrass channel, where he served as Format Manager and host until April 2006, while continuing to program and host his own show. During that time he assembled the existing team of broadcasters including Kyle Cantrell, Chris Jones, Ned Luberecki, and Joey Black who appear on Bluegrass Junction to this day.

The show airs on 130+ commercial broadcast stations in the US, and you can find one near you on their web site. Many of these affiliates also stream their programming online.

You can hear Into The Blue on Sunday evening (January 3) on WSM online from 8:00 – 11:00 p.m. (EST).